2 Texas Longhorns commits gain 5-star status in updated rankings
On3 released its updated rankings for the class of 2025, and it was excellent news for the Texas Longhorns.
Two Texas pledges made the leap to five-star status - Pleasant Grove (Texas) defensive lineman Lance Jackson and Ball (Texas) athlete Jonah Williams.
Jackson, who sits between No. 57 and 65 by the other three recruiting services, comes in at No. 13 in On3 update, an outlier that speaks volumes about his early senior season returns.
"Lance Jackson looks outstanding to start his senior season at Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove. The 6-foot-5.25, 270-pounder has always been a 'first-off-the-bus' type, but he’s shown continued improvement as a pass rusher this season. Jackson spent much of his time split between tight end and defensive end. The early On3 Outlier has been largely unblockable with five sacks to this point in the season. The Longhorn commit has shown impressive bend, active hands and eye-popping closing speed. The ability to quickly change direction and corral ball carriers in the backfield is notable, particularly for a prospect of his size. We’ve seen Jackson blow up plays, despite being double and even triple-teamed. The physical traits and ability to win with speed and power bode well for his long-term projection."
Williams was previously an outlier on the other side, earning five-star status from everyone except On3.
But he made the leap and is now a consensus five-star recruit, rising to No. 16.
"Jonah Williams entered this update right on the cusp of five-star status and gets the nod after a strong start to his senior season. Long considered one of the top pure athletes in the 2025 cycle, Williams continues to show game-breaking ability in all three phases on Friday nights. The 6-foot-3.5, 206-pounder has outstanding range and ball skills in coverage. He brings the athleticism and coordination of a top defensive back in the frame of a linebacker. The athleticism and versatile skill set gives Williams the makings of being a dangerous moveable chess piece in the back half of Texas’ defense."
LSU and Ohio State lead the way with three five-star commitments each, while Texas and Alabama have two apiece.
Read the full update here.
Overall, the Texas 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 6 nationally.