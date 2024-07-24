5-star recruit cancels Auburn visit, remains solid with Alabama
Just over a week ago, Choctaw County (Mississippi) five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
It was somewhat surprising, therefore, to see the 6-foot-1, 190-pound pass-catcher initially announce plans to visit the Auburn Tigers for Big Cat Weekend.
Although Cunningham, the nation's No. 13 overall prospect and No. 2 wide receiver, tried to clarify his recruiting status on social media, rumors continue to grow that maybe was considering a change-of-heart.
"I don't care what nobody say," he wrote. "There is no flipping."
Perhaps it was those rumblings that led to Cunningham's announcement Wednesday that he had canceled his plays to be at Auburn.
"i will not be at Big Cat this weekend," Cunningham posted. "Also 'Bama ain’t (paid) me nothing, so y’all stop thinking that."
While that update is likely a bit disappointing for Auburn fans, they still have plenty to look forward to.
Perhaps no program in the country is set to add more talent in the coming weeks.
The Tigers are trending for multiple recruits and Big Cat weekend is only likely to bolster that impending haul.
So, while Cunningham's cancellation is a score for Alabama, Auburn is likely to make a major push of its own very soon.