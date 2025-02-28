Aaliyah Chavez announces McDonald's All-American Game jersey ceremony
Monterey (Texas) consensus five-star point guard Aaliyah Chavez has just one official game left in her high school career.
But there's still so much left on the table before her historic prep resume reaches its final draft.
Monterey faces Liberty Hill in the state championship game Satruday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, the program's first trip to the title game since winning it all in 1981.
Chavez also has a college decision to consider - one she will make March 25 with Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Texas Tech strongly in contention.
She also has a collection of all-star exhibitions to attend - McDonald's All-American Game in Chicago on April 1 and the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Oregon on April 12.
This week, Chavez announced her jersey ceremony information for the McDonald's All-American Game.
She will be presented with the prestigious uniform at Monterey High School on March 5 at 8:45 a.m. CT.
As the No. 1 player in the country and a budding celebrity off the court, Chavez is likely to be the headlner of the event.
Simply put, her game is special.
As a senior, Chavez is averaging 35.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. Her season-long totals look like a career statline - 1,412 points, 371 rebounds, 172 assists, 151 steals and 48 blocks.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about her game:
"Rated as the No. 1 player in the class, Chavez is a profilfic yet efficient scoring option at the guard position. She can play on the basketball or off though she might be best suited to be a primary lead guard in college. Chavez gets her shot off as easily as any high school guard I can remember dating back to the days of Kelsey Mitchell as a prep prospect. A five-star guard, Chavez has legitimate shooting range to 25 feet with the ability to get into the teeth of the defense on a consistent basis to make a shot or find a corner shooter. Chavez has been busy getting buckets all over the country the past 12 months participating in the USA Basketball 3-on-3 trials in Memphis, putting up an MVP-esque performance at the Nike World Basketball Festival in front of Travis Scott in New York and being named a captain in the new Overtime Select league in Atlanta."