Aaliyah Chavez, nation's No. 1 prospect, favoring Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners as commitment nears: Report
Monterey (Texas) five-star point guard Aaliyah Chavez didn't play a high school basketball game Friday, but she still managed to make major headlines.
First, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect was named 2025 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Player of the Year
"Her senior season was impressive, as she averaged 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game," the news release read. "She led Monterey to a 37-5 record and finished her career leading her team to its first state title in 44 years in the Class 5A Division II finals. In this year’s playoffs, she averaged 29.3 points per game, including games of 50 and 45 points."
But there was more.
On3 reported that Chavez, set to make $1.5 annually in NIL deals, is favoring the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns ahead of fellow finalists South Carolina, Texas Tech and UCLA with her decision date looming.
The 5-foot-9 floor general has set a March 25 commitment date.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about her game:
"Rated as the No. 1 player in the class, Chavez is a profilfic yet efficient scoring option at the guard position. She can play on the basketball or off though she might be best suited to be a primary lead guard in college. Chavez gets her shot off as easily as any high school guard I can remember dating back to the days of Kelsey Mitchell as a prep prospect. A five-star guard, Chavez has legitimate shooting range to 25 feet with the ability to get into the teeth of the defense on a consistent basis to make a shot or find a corner shooter. Chavez has been busy getting buckets all over the country the past 12 months participating in the USA Basketball 3-on-3 trials in Memphis, putting up an MVP-esque performance at the Nike World Basketball Festival in front of Travis Scott in New York and being named a captain in the new Overtime Select league in Atlanta."