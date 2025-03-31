Bluechip recruit says Deion Sanders contract extension opens door for a commitment
Less than a week after the University of Colorado announced the signing of football coach Deion Sanders to a massive five-year, $54 million contract extension, the recruiting world continues to rave about the program's future.
Initially, recruits expressed excitement about the long-term deal, expressing that it finally put to bed those pesky questions about how long Sanders would remain in Boulder
"It definitely makes me comfortable," Lone Star (Texas) four-star safety Jordan Deck said. "The big question was, 'Is he going to be there the whole time I'm there?' Knowing that he's going to be there longer is definitely a big step in the recruiting process."
Some took it even further.
Newnan (Georgia) four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. has seven official visits on his schedule - SMU (May 2), UCLA (May 16), Penn State (May 30), Missouri (June 6), Tennessee (June 13), Colorado (June 20) and Florida State (October 4).
But even with that busy schedule, the nation's No. 14 linebacker said the extension means something very significant in his recruitment.
"That it’s a possibility of me going (there)," he said.
Asked to clarify he confirmed that the extension opened up the possibility of a future commitment to Colorado.
Still, the competition will be fierce, as the 6-foot-1, 220-pound 'backer holds more than 30 scholarship offers.
Regardless of what happens in Colton's recruitment, sentiments among top recruits were similar across the board.
"Being coached by Coach Prime would be an honor."
Class of 2027 Basha (Arizona) five-star offensive tackle Jake Hildebrand said the extension opened up the possibility of a trip to Boulder.
"We are really trying to get there," he said.
As for the extension itself?
"It’s very important to see that he is locked in at Colorado. It shows he’s really trying to build a great program there. It definitely makes Colorado a top competitor and a really good school to look at."
Colorado is still awaiting its first commitment in the class of 2026.
But one thing is certain: it just got a lot easier for Sanders to recruit.
The top targets in the country are all saying the same thing.
They trust Sanders to stay in Boulder.