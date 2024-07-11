Bryson Webber announces top 3; 4-star cornerback set to commit Saturday
Ridge Point (Texas) four-star cornerback Bryson Webber is nearing a decision.
In fact, the 6-foot-2 1/2, 180-pound defensive back intends to announce his college commitment Saturday, choosing from among three finalists: Nebraska, TCU and Utah.
Webber took official visits to five programs, but eliminated Baylor and Oregon State at the end of the process.
This week, he broke down each of his final three in preparation of this weekend's announcement.
Nebraska Cornhuskers: “It’s sad to say coach (Evan) Cooper left, but they were my first offer sophomore year when I first started transitioning from wide receiver to defensive back. They’ve had trust in me and that’s had a really big role. We’ve had that relationship a long time.”
“Another factor is how consistent they’ve been reaching out. It was Coop, but it wasn’t just him. It was coach (Tony) White and my hosts. The whole staff has a very strong bond. Seeing how coach (Matt) Rhule is over there and seeing the offense - with Dylan (Raiola) they’ve built the offense up in the last class. I think they could go a long way.”
TCU Horned Frogs: “I really like the environment. Coach Buck [Carlton Buckels] has coached two of the last four Jim Thorpe Award winners, so that’s a really good sign. I also like the strength and conditioning coach, Kaz Kazadi. Getting to meet him on my official visit and seeing what he had to say… just how to take care of your body and how he carried himself, it was crazy to me. I feel like hearing about him and his story, he’s not just focused on fundamental strength like speed and strength, he’s worried your balance, explosiveness and flexibility.”
Utah Utes: “My main thing with Utah was the coaching staff - the bond that they have and also how long everybody has been there. The youngest coach has been there like six years and everybody else has been there longer. They have a strong family bond over there.”
“Also seeing how consistent they’ve been over the years with the same staff. That’s a really good sign that they are going to keep winning.”
Regardless of where he ends up, Webber indicated he intends to enroll early in the hopes of getting a fast start toward leaning the playbook and getting his body ready for the college game.
“I’m taking classes to enroll early,” he said. “I’ll graduate, I want to say sometime in December, then I’ll be able to enroll (at college) in late December or early January.”
Webber, a 247Sports composite four-star prospect, is rated highest by ESPN, which lists him as the nation's No. 176 overall prospect and No. 18 cornerback.