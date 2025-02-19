Chris Henry Jr., ESPN's No. 1 overall prospect, sets Miami, USC, Oregon and Ohio State official visits
Mater Dei wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. is rated the nation's No. 1 overall recruit by ESPN and is a composite five-star recruit across all major recruiting serivices.
While the 6-foot-5, 205-pound pass-catcher has been committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes since Junt 2023, it has never felt like his recruitment is truly over.
In fact, several programs remain in touch with the program-altering pass-catcher.
According to his latest Instagram post, Henry wants to take a closer look at some of his options and will be taking four official visits in the coming months - Miami (May 30), USC (June 6), Oregon (June 13) and Ohio State (June 20).
In truth, none of those visits are a surprise, as Henry is already committed to the Buckeyes and has previously visited both Oregon and USC.
But it's one thing to host Henry on a visit.
It's entirely another to flip the nation's No. 1 overall recruit.
What will the program that signs Henry be getting?
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Henry checks off every box you want to see in a next level receiver. In fact, despite not playing a ‘premium’ position from an NFL Draft standpoint, he’s good enough to warrant consideration as the top overall recruit in the ’26 class, much like Jeremiah Smith was in the class of ’24. At close to 6-6 and 195 pounds, Henry is one of the longest receivers in the ’26 class but has surprisingly agility and lateral quickness. He’s explosive out of the gate, can stop and start on a dime, change direction and obviously has that huge catch radius. He has the long speed to stretch the field and hit the home run but the size and sure handedness to be a go to guy on key third down situations. He’s dominant in the air on jump balls and as he fills out some and he gains strength, his game will take off to another level."