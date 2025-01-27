Coaches Heading to Ravenwood to See 3-Star 2026 Tennessee QB Femi Babalola
Gifted with an NFL arm, size (6-3, 210), and athleticism, Femi Babalola has all the traits of a standout college quarterback. While the craft is still being developed, Babalola takes pressure with poise, avoids negative plays with quick feet, and is always looking downfield to move the chains. The play on the field during his junior campaign brought Tennessee Co-Offensive MVP Region 6-6A honors and seven offers on the doorstep with interest rising.
Working his trade with Ravenwood (Brentwood), Babalola helped guide the Patriots to the semifinals.
“I was running a Spread offense with my team,” Babalola stated. “We also did some pro-style things as well. The offense was really about what me and my teammates do best.”
Asked how the scheme fits his skills, Babalola replied, “I feel that I am a pass-first dual threat, but I can run as well. I look to pass as long as I can, but if I can’t pass, I will run.”
Babalola continued, “I can throw well inside and outside the pocket. I feel that I am a great leader. My ability to read defenses has improved a lot since last year. You can always get better, but I feel that I am really high with that.”
With college coaches coming to Brentwood to see the Class of 2026 recruit, Babalola is in mid-season form.
“I am getting down the fine details; pinpointing,” Babalola stated. “You can always get better with the little things, things with your mechanics, those are the things that I am working on.”
Scholarship opportunities have come from Appalachian State, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Delaware, Georgia State, Middle Tennessee State, and Pennsylvania.
The first offer was dropped by the Quakers.
“It was after a camp,” Babalola shared. “It was the last camp I went to; I was hoping to get it, and I ended up getting it. I was really happy.”
Game-day visits were taken to Alabama, Virginia Tech, Coastal Carolina, and Boston College. And the list of interested parties grows.
“There are a bunch of schools showing interest that have come to see me, for example, Alabama, Ohio State, Mississippi State, Michigan State, USF, Virginia, Virginia Tech, NC State, and some other schools,” Babalola said.
Eight teams have seen the three-star throw already this year.
“I have done three so far,” Babalola stated. “The first one I did with Virginia and NC State, the second one I did was with Mississippi State and USF, and my most recent was with Purdue, Michigan State, Liberty, and Duke.”
A personal evaluation of the throwing sessions was provided, “I feel like they all went well. I feel that I showed my best during the sessions. I felt pretty good about it.
As teams are coming to Babalola for their evaluations, he is heading out for his own.
“Boston College was my first (in 2025) and I am going to NC State next weekend,” Babalola shared.
The time in Chestnut Hill was fruitful for Babalola.
“It was good,” Babalola said. “All of their coaches showed me a lot of respect, I liked the campus a lot and their facilities, and the city is great. I liked it a lot.”
On the upcoming hang with the Wolfpack, Babalola expressed, “I’m very excited. I’m excited to see what is up there. I am not really familiar with NC State. I’m just trying to see what is up there.”
Scouts can catch extra clips of Babalola slinging it this winter and spring in 7-on-7 tournaments with DGA.