Commitment preview: Elijah Griffin, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, announcing Friday
Friday is commitment day for Savannah Christian (Georgia) five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound athlete, rated the nation's No. 4 overall prospect and No. 1 defensive lineman, is down to a final three of Georgia, Miami and USC and will be announcing his decision during a ceremony at his school's gymnasium at approximately 1:20 p.m. ET.
Griffin set that date immediately following his official visit to Georgia last weekend, adding fuel to the already-blazing "Griffin to Georgia" fire.
247Sports has logged five predictions - all favoring the Bulldogs - while On3 gives Georgia a 95.5 percent chance of landing him.
That's good news for Kirby Smart's program.
As a junior, Griffin was one of the nation's most disruptive forces, registering 97 tackles, 31 tackles-for-loss and 17.5 sacks.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Griffin as a prospect:
"Disruptive interior force that fuses exceptional physical traits together with an advanced feel for the game. Has proven to be no match for the competition that he has faced at the prep level and enters senior season with a startling 69 tackles for loss and 35.5 sacks to his credit. Equipped with the size, length, quickness and power to handle both one and two-gap responsibilities in a variety of different alignments as he can charge up field or take on double teams in the middle. Tends to launch out of his stance with what might be the best snap anticipation in the entire 2025 cycle. Active hands and a slick long arm frequently give him an advantage in tight quarters, but relentless energy causes just as many issues for opponents as there are stretches where he creates negative play after negative play. ...Likely to morph into an early-round selection in the NFL Draft with some seasoning, especially with his testing history: 34.6-inch vertical jump and a 5.1-second effort in the 40-yard dash at just over 6-foot-4, 275 pounds."
Overall, Georgia's 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 5 nationally, but would jump to No. 3 with the addition of Griffin, leapfrogging Auburn and LSU.