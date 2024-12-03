Could Michigan Wolverines flip 5-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood? (Report)
The Michigan Wolverines are on quite a hot streak.
After flipping consensus five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect, and beating the then-No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, it seems Sherrone Moore and his coaching staff have another trick up their sleeves.
Suddenly pushing for a top-five class nationally, Michigan is rumored to be in hot pursuit of Ryan (Texas) five-star offensive tackle and Alabama Crimson Tide commit Ty Haywood.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman is rated the nation's No. 20 overall prospect and No. 4 offensive tackle in the class of 2025 and has been committed to the Crimson Tide since mid-July.
In fact, an On3 expert has logged a prediction for Haywood to flip to Michigan and 247Sports' Mike Roach indicated that Haywood will not sign during the early signing period and is planning a visit to Ann Arbor:
So far, the question of "where will Haywood sign?" remains a mystery, perhaps even to him.
But whoever gets him will be securing a franchise-changing lineman.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Haywood as a prospect:
"Imposing offensive tackle with impressive length relative to height. Long-armed with a huge reach. Gradually improved quickness off the ball throughout junior year and performed well on the elite camp circuit prior to senior season to ascend a loaded 2025 OT board. Owner of an outstanding multi-sport profile that includes elite throws data in the form of double-digit 50-foot-plus shot put reps in Spring 2024, including a 58-6 personal record. Promising athletic testing ledger, particularly in lateral suddenness. Still developing consistent hand placement and technique, but if he gets his hands inside you, you are done. Early senior season revealed some inconsistencies in leverage and footwork activity when engaged, but has put plenty of encouraging reps on tape during high school career. Balance and body control come and go. Sudden power can get him on his heels, but strong enough to recover and anchor in most cases. Possesses the physical traits and athleticism -- functional and verified -- to play on the outside on either end of the O-line, but might project best to a right tackle role. Certainly could provide roster depth/value at guard as well. Overall, worked his way into the top group of a strong 2025 OL class with the potential to become a high-level college protector with eventual early-round developmental upside."