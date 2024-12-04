Dallas Wilson, 5-star wide receiver, officially signs with Oregon Ducks
Tampa Bay Tech (Florida) five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson originally committed to the Oregon Ducks in January 2023.
And for nearly two years multiple teams took a shot at flipping him, hosting the 6-foot-3, 195-pound pass-catcher on visits and continuing to build relationships.
But for his part, Wilson always stayed firm with the Ducks - even making a "hype video" explaining that it was his dream to play for Oregon and that he was locked in on his decision.
On the first day of the early signing period Wednesday, the bluechip receiver proved to be true to his word, signing with Oregon despite a strong late push from the Florida Gators.
Rated the nation's No. 21 overall prospect and No. 3 wide receiver, Wilson joins Duncanville (Texas) five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore to give Dan Lanning's program arguably the nation's top 1-2 punch at receiver.
But it wasn't easy.
Less than a month ago, a report surfaced that rather than pay the buyout for Florida coach Billy Napier, boosters were prepared to invest in a massive push to complete the 2025 recruiting class.
Since November 11, Florida has added 12 commitments to its now-22-man class, most of whom were significant flips from other Power 4 programs.
Of late, their primary target seemed to be Wilson, who took visits to Gainesville on back-to-back weekends last month.
But Wilson's signing means he's firmly a Duck.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Wilson as a prospect:
"Self-assertive wide receiver with the size, hands and speed to emerge as a true impact player for a College Football Playoff contender. Launches out of his stance and attacks cushion with conviction before breaking off defensive backs with snappy cuts. Firm 10-inch hands and a 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame give him the advantage more times than not at the catch point and has put a few acrobatic grabs on the highlight reel over the years. Initially projected as more of a linear vertical threat before a senior campaign in which he started to generate more and more chunk plays via catch-and-run opportunities, reaching a top gear while angling through traffic. Embraces the role as a perimeter blocker and will hand fight with cornerbacks even if the run is going the other way. Overall, should be viewed as one of the top pass catchers in the 2025 cycle given his big-play capabilities and rare physical features. Must buy into the process at the college of his choice and continue to keep evolving as a player, but has NFL potential. Could find success in a variety of different offensive attacks and ability to make contested catches might have him in the rotation sooner rather than later."