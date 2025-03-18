Deion Sanders proposes spring scrimmage; Fran Brown, Syracuse answer challenge
Challenge accepted.
In an era that is seeing sweeping changes across college football, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders isn't afraid to zig while others zag.
This spring, schools such as LSU, Texas and USC have announced plans to cancel their respective spring games in the hopes of better roster retention and to limit injuries.
But Coach Prime has other plans.
On Monday, Sanders doubled-down on his program's desire to play their annual spring game April 19 (on ESPN2).
In fact, he proposed bringing another college football program to Boulder for a scrimmage.
"I would like to practice against someone for a few days, then you have the spring game and I think the public will be satisfied with that tremendously," he told On3.
But who would they play?
It didn't take long for a challenger to emerge.
Syracuse coach Fran Brown quickly answered the call via social media, announcing his Syracuse team would happily travel to Colorado for a three-day mini-camp.
"(Deion Sanders) we will come to Boulder for three days," he wrote.
So far, of course, nothing is official.
But it's fascinating to watch how college football programs adjust to the NIL rules and transfer freedom allowed to its student-athletes.
While some programs shut down spring games to avoid depth chart questions and live (scout-able) reps on film for all of college football to watch, others are looking to turn their spring games into one-week NFL preseason-style affairs.
Given Sanders' influence in the college football landscape, his proposal is likely to be taken seriously.
Now, will Syracuse-Colorado happen?
We'll have to wait and see.