Elite recruit Elbert Hill ahead of USC Trojans visit: 'They are building something special'
The USC Trojans are red-hot and rolling on the recruiting trail in recent weeks, surging to the nation's No.1 recruiting class.
And that is unlikely to slow down anytime soon, as USC hosted a surprise 5-star visitor this week and is projected to land both a bluechip in-state defensive tackle and blazing-fast in-state running back in short order.
This weekend, the Trojans are also set to host the return visit of Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) star Elbert Hill, the nation's No. 27 overall prospect, No. 4 cornerback and No. 1 player in the state of Ohio.
Hill, who most recently visited the Los Angeles campus in late January, said that the coaching staff stands out most about the USC program right now.
He believes that group has the Trojans on a special trajectory.
"I think USC is a great program," Hill said. "They are building something special right now."
Even before making the trip, the Ohio product has scheduled an official visit to USC on June.
That trip is one of four currently on Hill's schedule, along with LSU (May 30), Oregon (June 13) and Alabama (June 20).
While Ohio State hasn't yet set up an official visit with Hill, the Buckeyes are viewed as the early favorite to secure his commitment.
Could USC flip that momentum with this weekend's trip?
USC's coaching staff is putting in the work to make it happen.