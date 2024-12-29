Florida 2026 QB Logan Rogers talks Dan Mullen UNLV offer
Alex Smith, Tim Tebow, Dak Prescott, Kyle Trask – when Dan Mullen personally offers a quarterback it means something; especially now that coach Mullen has planted his college football coaching flag at UNLV after a short coaching hiatus. Those in the know around the Sunshine State are well aware of Logan Rogers, the rest of the country is about to find out.
After a collar bone injury upended his sophomore season, Rogers (6-3, 215) picked up with Hillsborough High School for his junior year. Offers have come in from Florida, App State, Florida A&M, Buffalo, UMass, and now UNLV.
“A coach got coach Mullen on the phone with me; he offered,” Rogers said. “I told him congrats on the new job; he said we want you to come out to Vegas. I said for sure, let me know when. He watched my film and said I was looking great, that I have great size, and I want to offer you to UNLV. He said he wants me to come out and meet the coaches in January. He talked about how great the program is.
“Pretty sure I am the first QB he offered at UNLV. I worked with him at a camp when I was a kid; I already had a relationship with him. Coach Mullen is a really cool guy.”
UNLV jumped in as recruiting heats up for the Class of 2026 three-star.
“A couple of schools reached out today,” Rogers stated. “The day before Michigan’s OC reached out, Duke, Cal, and Arkansas State today. ECU, they haven’t offered but they’ve been showing lots of love. FIU, coach (Frank) Ponce is there now; they are showing interest. Cincinnati is; I visited there. Coastal Carolina is also showing a good amount of interest.”
App State, Charlotte, Cincinnati, and Coastal Carolina welcomed Rogers to campus during the season. One trip in 2025 will be to Vegas.
“I will definitely go to Las Vegas; expect that,” Rogers said. “I haven’t set up all my visits. All the schools mentioned want me to come up, I just have to plan it out.”
What coach Mullen and others are seeing on the field in Rogers.
“I am throwing the ball with so much zip,” Rogers shared. “My velocity has increased as I’ve added weight and increased my speed and increased my overall athleticism. I have put on 10 pounds of muscle. My understanding of defenses and footwork are strengths. I am identifying coverages faster. I am getting to the college speed of the game; I am getting ready for the next level. I am reading shifts and motions, seeing how defenses react much faster.”
Working with QB coaches Denny Thompson and Baylin Trujillo separately, both are keeping Rogers sharp this offseason.
“With both coach Denny and coach Baylin, we are working on mechanics, fine-tuning my footwork, and working on velocity with my throws,” Rogers stated. “We are tying up my mechanics to stay ready. We are also doing situational stuff, like seeing Cover 2 taking the hole shot, getting the ball out quick, and all of that stuff. We are doing a lot of situational stuff.”