Breakout season for 2026 3-star QB Travis Burgess brings state title to Grayson
On the gridiron, on the hardwood, and along the recruiting trail, all things are clicking for Travis Burgess. The Class of 2026 quarterback had a breakout season with Grayson High School (Loganville) leading the Rams to a 6A state championship win. The stellar season has brought three-star recruiting status along with scholarship offers and recruiting interest.
Burgess (6-5, 205) was on target during the 2024 schedule completing 60 percent of his passes for 2,255 yards and 23 scores. Showing dual threat abilities, he tucked the pigskin 58 times for 596 yards with four more touchdowns.
“We run a tempo style offense similar to Tennessee’s with choice routes,” Burgess said. “We added some tempo to it. Our offensive coordinator is friends with their offensive coordinator; we got some of their playbook with some tempo to it.”
Burgess added, “We run choice routes on the outside and inside. There are more routes in one play, and it is never the same route each play. We run simple stuff from slants to hitches, goes, and digs; nothing too crazy.”
During his sophomore season, Burgess was behind Jeff Davis (Western Michigan) appearing in five games. The 15 games played as a junior saw his talents grow immensely, and in more ways than one.
“It was night and day from Week 1 to Week 15 with my leadership on and off the field this season,” Burgess shared. “I was controlling the game from time management to putting the ball where the ball needs to be. I was going into the game starting fast, not going in waiting until second half to turn it on; I was turning it on by play one and taking over when I needed to.”
Part of Burgess’ offseason is furthering his overall athleticism on the hardwood; another spot where the Rams are excelling on the national level.
“We are ranked in the top 10, I think we are the only team in the country to be ranked in the top 10 in football and basketball,” Burgess stated. “That shows we are a top tier program in both football and basketball. It shows the work the kids put in on and off the field and against a high level of competition; not everyone can do it. Lower classification is different from 6A to 1A private. The speed of the game is way-way different.”
Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Central Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Kent State, Miami-Ohio, and Pitt have laid down offers for the three-star QB. New interest is building.
“Duke, Auburn, Alabama, Purdue, Stanford, and Ole Miss,” Burgess shared.
Burgess continued, “Ohio State, Pitt, and Arizona State, are reaching out the most; Pitt the hardest. I have a strong connection with all of their offensive coaches verses the other ones that I have a connection with one coach. Overall, Pitt and Arizona State are reaching out the most.”
With basketball picking up for Burgess, visits in 2025 have not been solidified yet, but a wish list of sorts was shared.
“I’d like to go to west coast,” Burgess stated. “I’d like to visit USC and Texas. I’d like to go out that way. I want to visit Ohio State and teams like that. I want to visit all the schools that have offered. Pitt, I have a strong connection with them, and I want to get out to Arizona State.”
In between basketball games, Burgess will play 7-on-7 this winter and spring.
“I want to put on some weight; that is the biggest thing for me, I have the frame,” Burgess said. “I will work on my footwork and off-platform throws, those are big things for me, and my speed. Those are my three main priorities this offseason.”
Grayson’s (11-1) basketball season starts back up on Jan. 3 with Archer coming to Loganville.