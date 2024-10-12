Florida State's Mike Norvell arrives by helicopter to check in on elite recruit
One of the nation's best high school football match-ups took place in Georgia on Friday night, as Gainesville hosted Milton.
And it caught the eye of several college football programs, the Florida State Seminoles chief among them.
Florida State coach Mike Norvell arrived via helicopter for the contest - with Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson also on the sideline:
While the contest features significant high school football talent, perhaps the biggest draw for Norvell comes from Milton four-star wide receiver and Florida State commit C.J. Wiley.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound pass-catcher has been committed to the Seminoles since early summer, but the Georgia Bulldogs have been a factor for some time and he recently took a visit to Athens.
Still, Norvell was rewarded, at least in part, for making the tip, as Wiley was decked out in Florida State gear during pre-game warm-ups:
Hanging on to Wiley is a key priority for Florida State, as Wiley has a sky-high ceiling and is coveted by some of the nation's top programs.
After its 1-5 start to the season, that may prove difficult, which may explain Norvell's flashy arrival in a bright-yellow 'chopper.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Wiley:
"Big-framed outside receiving target with excellent physical tools, multi-sport context, and football pedigree. Legitimately 6-4+ with large catch radius. Capable of becoming a dangerous red-zone threat. Basketball player who could dunk in junior high. Ran multiple sub-11.00-second 100-meter times as a junior. ...Has shown a more expanded route tree than many receivers at the same stage. Displays consistent ball-tracking acumen on vertical shots. Willing to work the middle of the field. Shows impressive run-after-catch ability. Could be just scratching the surface on unlocking high-end explosiveness in pads. Immense production as a junior. Father earned All-SEC D-line honors at LSU and played in the NFL. Projects as a high-major receiver with physical tools to play either if needed. Combination of traits, multi-sport context, and on-field evidence suggest future NFL Draft candidacy."
As for Miami, it is likely Dawson arrived to check in on Milton four-star quarterback Luke Nickel, who has been committed to the 'Canes since August 2023.