Four Spring Visits Set for 2026 Florida 4-Star CB RJ Jones
News on the cover skills of Rodarion “RJ” Jones is spreading fast through the college football universe. The lockdown skills of the Miami Carol four-star talent have prompted 26 scholarship opportunities to come Jones’ way. This spring, the Class of 2026 prospect is going out to look for that ideal next level fit.
Track workouts are part of the offseason grind for Jones.
“Track is going well,” Jones said. "I’m not running in meets yet. I am running next weekend. I am staying in shape, and I am on top of the weight room getting bigger, faster, and stronger to be ready for the season.
Jones added, “This is a separation year for me. I am working every day. I will leave in an hour or two to lift and get work in.”
7-on-7 tournaments are helping Jones keep his skills sharp.
“I am playing with Tight Action out of Jacksonville,” Jones stated. “We had a tournament in Panama City this weekend and in Atlanta last week. I couldn’t go to this one because of the Under Armour camp.”
With Stanford, Notre Dame, and Wake Forest showing interest, programs are heading to Miami to see Jones.
“Georgia came to see me, FSU, and Florida,” Jones shared. “Florida and FSU offered me. Missouri came by; they offered. There’s been a lot. They were coming in every day during the recruiting period. That’s just off the top of my head. UCF came too.”
The same grouping of college may be back on the Chiefs’ campus when spring ball gets going.
“I’m pretty sure all the schools I named, Louisville too, will come by,” Jones said. “They came to visit me during the recruiting period. I will probably get a visit from all of them again.”
The spring visit schedule is set through the end of April.
“I will be at Louisville on March 22, then I head up to Georgia Tech on April 8, UCF on April 19, and USF on April 25,” Jones shared.
The relationships with Louisville, Georgia Tech, and UCF were updated by Jones.
Louisville: “It is good. They probably texted me 10 minutes ago. They are one of my top schools. They have a DB in the draft; that opened my eyes. They had a good year last year. Getting up there for the first time, that will be really good for my recruiting process with them, seeing everything.”
Georgia Tech: “It is good. I had the offer from Georgia Tech, probably as a freshman, and from the new staff. They came in and re-offered me. They let me know they wanted me. Coach Kobie Jones (CB), he coached at Alabama, I talk to him every day. They are making it known, they are sending me workout videos for DBs. Two or three coaches from the team, even their running backs coach, are checking on me. The relationship is good there.”
UCF: “That relationship is good. It all comes down to Brandon Harris, their DB coach; that’s my guy. We’ve had a good relationship since January; we hit it high. He came to see me, we hit it off, and have stayed in contact. He calls my mom. We are getting there. They are high for me. I want to see how it is there, that will be very good for me.”
Spring visits may bring summer paid for trips.
“I haven’t set any official visits yet,” Harris stated. “I will take my spring visits first before I set them.”
Jones was Dr. Swat for the Chiefs during his junior year coming up with 30 tackles, three picks, and 17 pass deflections.