20 standouts from 2025 FHS Association 7v7 Xtreme League high school football tournament No. 3
ST. CLOUD, FLORIDA – On a humid spring day there was plenty of great Florida high school football action taking place in Central Florida, on Saturday morning, during the third session of the FHS Association 7v7 Xtreme League tournament play at St. Cloud High School.
The field included 16 schools each taking a chance at showing they could be the top team of the tournament.
Second session of the action concluded with Plant having the best day of them all and the Panthers winning tournament play on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers won last year's FHS 7v7 state championship at The Villages and are looking to repeat this summer.
What truly separates the FHS 7v7 from other passing league tournaments is the emphasis on the high school teams bringing their players compared to the independent circuit.
In addition to the benefits to the teams, individual players also had a great opportunity to showcase their skills. Here are 20 individual standouts from second session and all of the final scores.
Saturday Standouts 3/1/2025
Dillon Rose-Bailey, QB, Plant
The Wiregrass Ranch transfer ended up looking plenty comfortable in picking up Hank Brown's passing offense on Saturday. Rose-Bailey looked laser focused and made all the throws en route to the tournament title.
Tripp Brown, TE, Plant
Being recruited primarily as a tight end, Brown saw time at quarterback as well for the Panthers. Brown's versatility is something that really stands out about the 2026 prospect.
Darryon Williams, WR, Plant
Williams, a Florida State commit, was a tough cover for any defensive back on Saturday. What the 2026 prospect proves most dangerous is on vertical routes up the sideline.
David Delgardo, WR/DB, Plant
Playing on a Panthers' team that has plenty of weapons in their arsenal, Delgardo certainly made plays on offense. Also can play defensive back as well.
Wonderful 'Champ' Monds, QB, Vero Beach
The last time we saw the 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback was at South Sumter High School, leading the Indians to the tournament win. Monds had another strong showing as the 2028 product continued to wow folks with his strong arm and pinpoint throws.
Efrem White, ATH, Vero Beach
White, a Florida State commit, showcased his abilities once again competing against a strong group of teams on the day. Whether he's needed to run routes or cover defensively, White displayed his versatility all over the field.
Tre Kelly, QB, South Lake
Back at it on Saturday was Kelly, who we believe if he was just a couple inches taller, would be getting offers left and right. The Eagles' quarterback was dialing up plenty of solid throws all morning and afternoon long.
Keydrick Powell, WR, South Lake
Going vertical or running underneath, Powell proved to be South Lake's go-to-guy once again at wide receiver. The Kelly-to-Powell connection has been one to watch this spring.
Trent Gummer, DB, Bishop Moore
One of Central Florida's top returning defensive backs, Gummer was locking up wide receivers throughout the day. Definitely was impressive in pass coverage for the Hornets.
Peter Cannon, TE, Bishop Moore
Something that stood out about Cannon other than his pass catching ability was his size: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds. Got to like that combination out of your tight end.
Brogan McNab, QB, Melbourne Central Catholic
Getting a first look at the 5-foot-11, 185-pound signal caller, McNab looked poised all day against defenses. What stands out is his arm strength to push the ball downfield.
Grady Bonenburger, WR, Melbourne Central Catholic
The 2027 wide receiver displayed his wingspan on several catches on the day. One of his most impressive came against Cornerstone Charter on a 1-foot toe tap on a high throw.
Andrew Chung, QB, West Orange
Coming off an impressive showing at the Under Armour Orlando camp, Chung continued that with strong performances on Saturday.
Brian Dillard, ATH, West Orange
The Warriors have a slew of weapons on offense with Dillard was one of them that shined on Saturday. There's no question why Power 4 programs are after the 2027 athlete.
Chakai Scott, DB, West Orange
Scott is coming off a strong 2024 campaign for West Orange and if Saturday was any indication, he's on pace to having himself a huge senior season in the fall.
Jonathan Gandy, WR, Hagerty
Gandy made several nice catches throughout the day and proved to be one of the favorite targets for Royce Jenkins (see below).
Royce Jenkins, QB, Hagerty
Seeing only minimal reps last season for the Huskies, Jenkins was rifling passes all over the field. Will be a quarterback to watch for out of Central Florida this spring heading into the fall.
Breylon Sanchez, QB, Lyman
Lyman had a solid showing on Saturday, offensively led by Sanchez. The returning starter for the Greyhounds was another signal caller that stood out on Saturday.
Jeremiah Lattier, QB, St. Cloud
A transfer from Lake Minneola, Lattier is an impressive 2028 prospect and Saturday he looked capable of making many of the throws you'd like your quarterback to make. Down the seam or vertically, Lattier was impressive to watch.
Eric Nelson, ATH, Viera
For the Hawks last season, Nelson did a little bit of everything. On Saturday, Nelson showed off his throwing ability and looked particulary good completing passes underneath.
