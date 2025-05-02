Izayia Williams, making fifth commitment and fourth decommitment, chooses Ole Miss Rebels
As the transfer portal becomes ever-more popular, some fans argue recruiting doesn't matter at all until players actually hit the field.
In truth, well over half of all prospects who commit stick to their orginial commitment.
But there are still plenty of players who have winding journeys through their recruitment.
Tavares (Florida) four-star linebacker Izayia Williams is one of those - and as the nation's No. 3 linebacker he's had plenty of suitors.
Even if the modern world of athletes flipping commitment and transferring, though, his journey stands out.
On Friday, Williams made his latest move, flipping his commitment from Ole Miss to Florida, his fifth commitment and fourth decommitment so far.
Here's a look at the timeline:
November 2023 - Williams commits to Louisville
January 2024 - Williams decommits from Louisville
April 2024 - Williams commits to Syracuse
August 2024 - Williams decommits from Syracuse
September 2024 - Williams commits to Florida State
November 2024 - Williams decommits from Florida State
March 2025 - Williams commits to Florida
May 2, 2025 - Williams flips from Florida to Ole Miss
Williams, the nation's No. 51 overall prospect and Under Armour All-American Game selection, is viewed as a potential tone-setter for a college defense, which explains his offer sheet of nearly 40 schools.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Supercharged linebacker with the athletic juice to make headlines at the NFL Scouting Combine one day, but one that is still discovering all of his capabilities. Owns elite speed and explosion scores for someone that’s already pushing 215 pounds and has one of the more unique track and field profiles in the class. Closes gaps with jurisdiction and can turn into a mallet as he slams opponents. Owns rare sideline-to-sideline range with his gallop and has continued to improve depth perception as a drop-coverage defender. Should in theory be able to offer some alignment flexibility at his next stop as he has flashed the ability to dip and rip while taxing the edge. Suitable as an open-field tackler at this stage, but has to get better at consistently putting himself in favorable positions. Improved stack skills will also go a long way. Could fit into a variety of different schemes and role will likely hinge on how he fills into his larger features as he’s on the younger side. A bit of a big fish in a small pond, but looked the part for stretches in a best-on-best setting at the annual Under Armour All-America Game. Should be viewed as a full-tilt, second-level defender with true three-down capabilities and all-conference potential if it all comes together."