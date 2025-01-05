Jayden Wayne, former All-American Bowl selection, visiting California Golden Bears
Former Miami Hurricanes and Washington Huskies edge-rusher Jayden Wayne has set his first visit.
The 6-foot-6, 262-pound defender told HighSchoolOnSI that he will be taking a visit to see the California Golden Bears beginning Sunday.
Wayne, who announced his intentions to transfer Saturday, was an All-American Bowl selection as part of the class of 2023., and was rated the nation's No. 80 overall prospect.
He spent the early part of his high school career at Lincoln (Washington) before transferring to IMG Academy (Florida).
Wayne committed to the Miami Hurricanes over more than 40 other scholarship offers, highlighted by Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Washington and others.
In his first season, the athletic edge registered 13 tackles and half-sack before entering the portal and committing to the Washington Huskies, a celebrated return home for the former bluechip recruit.
This fall, Wayne collected six tackles before his entrance into the portal this week.
While Cal will be the first visit - and potentially a crucial one - Williams is hearing from several programs.