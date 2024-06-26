Jeff Exinor Jr. set to commit Friday; Maryland, Penn State, Virginia Tech in final 3
McDonogh (Maryland) playmaker Jeff Exinor Jr. is a coveted prospect, rated the nation's No. 11 athlete.
The dyanmic 6-foot-2, 220-pound pass-catcher holds nearly 20 scholarship offers.
But his recruitment is about to come to an end.
On Friday, Exinor intends to announce his college commitment.
And while he's appreciative of the position in which he finds himself, the Maryland product also admitted he'll be glad to lock in with his future school and future on his senior season.
“It was stressful, but it’s a privilege," Exinor said. "Not everyone gets the opportunity to be recruited by these schools. I just take everything with a grain of salt and I’m grateful for it. But it will feel good - relieving - to get this out of the way and go through my senior year stress-free. It’s a huge decision for me and my family. Where I come from, not a lot of kids get an opportunity to even leave the city. This is important to me.”
Down to a final three of Maryland, Penn State and Virginia Tech, the uncommitted prospect joined SBLive Sports to break down what stands out about each of his remaining contenders.
Maryland Terrapins: “I mean, it’s my hometown school, you know? After my visit there, the offensive scheme… I really like how they’d use me and how they get the ball to their playmakers, pushing the ball downfield. They play a really fun style of football. It would be great to stay home.”
Penn State Nittany Lions: “They were my first offer and I’ve got a great relationship that I’ve built over the years. I’m really, really comfortable with those guys up there, and I like it. I love it.”
Virginia Tech Hokies: “Man, I went up there in April - just getting to meet everybody… the fans were great and everyone was so kind. They care about football up there. It was a great, great experience.”
What will the winning school be getting? 247Sports provided an in-depth scouting report:
"Sort of a hybrid receiver/tight end and where his body goes likely determines his ultimate college position. ...Has good hands and ball awareness. Natural pass catcher and uses his body well to create separation and box out smaller defensive backs. Shows some separation speed. ... Relies more on strength and physicality to create YAC plays more than just burst and twitch. Does a nice job working the middle of the field and catches the ball well though contact."
That ability has been on full display over the past two seasons, as Exinor has hauled in 124 receptions for 1,714 yards and 20 touchdowns.