Maryland high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025
The 2025 Maryland high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Aberdeen 48, North Harford 6
Archbishop Spalding 56, Calvert Hall 14
Arundel 49, Broadneck 48
Blake 61, Springbrook 7
Boonsboro 42, Brunswick 7
Calvert 42, Lackey 0
Central 16, Friendly 14
Chesapeake 34, Sparrows Point 0
Chesapeake 34, First State Military Academy 0
Chopticon 17, Stone 14
Churchill 28, Walter Johnson 6
Damascus 16, Clarksburg 6
Decatur 40, North Caroline 7
DeMatha 41, Mt. Zion Prep Academy 0
Douglass 26, Benjamin Franklin 0
Dundalk 28, Overlea 6
Easton 21, Kent Island 20
Edgewood 47, Harford Tech 7
Everett 41, Clear Spring 7
Fallston 22, Patterson Mill 15
Flowers 17, Wise 6
Fort Hill 49, Southern 12
Franklin 14, Owings Mills 6
Frederick 30, South Hagerstown 7
Green Street Academy 14, Lewis 8
Guilford Park 33, River Hill 14
Gwynn Park 27, Fairmont Heights 26
Havre de Grace 42, Rising Sun 0
Hereford 43, Kenwood 24
Howard 30, Marriotts Ridge 18
Huntingtown 49, McDonough 9
John Carroll 13, Severn School 0
Kennedy 35, Watkins Mill 6
Lake Clifton 12, Edmondson-Westside 6
Laurel 14, Cambridge-South Dorchester 6
Leonardtown 58, La Plata 0
Linganore 56, Tuscarora 7
Manchester Valley 24, Francis Scott Key 20
Maret 35, Landon 26
McDonogh 48, Loyola Blakefield 7
Meade 26, North County 0
Middletown 20, Oakdale 17
Milford Mill Academy 59, Perry Hall 0
North East 34, Kent County 14
North Hagerstown 38, Governor Thomas Johnson 15
North Point 27, Northern 19
Northwest 28, Bethesda-Chevy Chase 14
Northwood 42, Einstein 28
Oakland Mills 45, Hammond 6
Our Lady of Mount Carmel 22, St. John's Catholic Prep 6
Oxon Hill 21, Suitland 18
Perryville 38, Bohemia Manor 6
Pikesville 20, Loch Raven 14
Poly 21, Digital Harbor 7
Quince Orchard 20, Stone Bridge 0
Randallstown 33, Woodlawn 6
Severna Park 28, Crofton 27
Sherwood 49, Rockville 0
Smithsburg 28, Berkeley Springs 14
Snow Hill 35, Arcadia 14
South River 41, SEED 22
Southern 33, Patapsco 12
St. Frances 66, Hewlett Sports Academy 0
St. James 35, St. Stephen's & St. Agnes 0
St. Mary's 22, Gilman 6
St. Mary's Ryken 28, Bishop McNamara 21
St. Paul's 21, Archbishop Curley 0
St. Vincent Pallotti 33, Boys' Latin 0
Towson 43, Western Tech & Environmental Science 8
Urbana 29, Walkersville 22
Westlake 30, Great Mills 24
Westminster 31, Century 21
Wheaton 34, Poolesville 7
Williamsport 27, Catoctin 6
Winters Mill 39, Centennial 0
