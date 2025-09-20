High School

Maryland high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

Towson Generals vs Sparrows Point Pointers - Sep 7, 2024
Towson Generals vs Sparrows Point Pointers - Sep 7, 2024 / John Bowers

The 2025 Maryland high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Aberdeen 48, North Harford 6

Archbishop Spalding 56, Calvert Hall 14

Arundel 49, Broadneck 48

Blake 61, Springbrook 7

Boonsboro 42, Brunswick 7

Calvert 42, Lackey 0

Central 16, Friendly 14

Chesapeake 34, Sparrows Point 0

Chesapeake 34, First State Military Academy 0

Chopticon 17, Stone 14

Churchill 28, Walter Johnson 6

Damascus 16, Clarksburg 6

Decatur 40, North Caroline 7

DeMatha 41, Mt. Zion Prep Academy 0

Douglass 26, Benjamin Franklin 0

Dundalk 28, Overlea 6

Easton 21, Kent Island 20

Edgewood 47, Harford Tech 7

Everett 41, Clear Spring 7

Fallston 22, Patterson Mill 15

Flowers 17, Wise 6

Fort Hill 49, Southern 12

Franklin 14, Owings Mills 6

Frederick 30, South Hagerstown 7

Green Street Academy 14, Lewis 8

Guilford Park 33, River Hill 14

Gwynn Park 27, Fairmont Heights 26

Havre de Grace 42, Rising Sun 0

Hereford 43, Kenwood 24

Howard 30, Marriotts Ridge 18

Huntingtown 49, McDonough 9

John Carroll 13, Severn School 0

Kennedy 35, Watkins Mill 6

Lake Clifton 12, Edmondson-Westside 6

Laurel 14, Cambridge-South Dorchester 6

Leonardtown 58, La Plata 0

Linganore 56, Tuscarora 7

Manchester Valley 24, Francis Scott Key 20

Maret 35, Landon 26

McDonogh 48, Loyola Blakefield 7

Meade 26, North County 0

Middletown 20, Oakdale 17

Milford Mill Academy 59, Perry Hall 0

North East 34, Kent County 14

North Hagerstown 38, Governor Thomas Johnson 15

North Point 27, Northern 19

Northwest 28, Bethesda-Chevy Chase 14

Northwood 42, Einstein 28

Oakland Mills 45, Hammond 6

Our Lady of Mount Carmel 22, St. John's Catholic Prep 6

Oxon Hill 21, Suitland 18

Perryville 38, Bohemia Manor 6

Pikesville 20, Loch Raven 14

Poly 21, Digital Harbor 7

Quince Orchard 20, Stone Bridge 0

Randallstown 33, Woodlawn 6

Severna Park 28, Crofton 27

Sherwood 49, Rockville 0

Smithsburg 28, Berkeley Springs 14

Snow Hill 35, Arcadia 14

South River 41, SEED 22

Southern 33, Patapsco 12

St. Frances 66, Hewlett Sports Academy 0

St. James 35, St. Stephen's & St. Agnes 0

St. Mary's 22, Gilman 6

St. Mary's Ryken 28, Bishop McNamara 21

St. Paul's 21, Archbishop Curley 0

St. Vincent Pallotti 33, Boys' Latin 0

Towson 43, Western Tech & Environmental Science 8

Urbana 29, Walkersville 22

Westlake 30, Great Mills 24

Westminster 31, Century 21

Wheaton 34, Poolesville 7

Williamsport 27, Catoctin 6

Winters Mill 39, Centennial 0

Published
CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

