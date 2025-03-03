Jeremiah Smith, Arch Manning, Dylan Stewart: 2027 NFL draft ‘potentially the best draft class of all-time’
There’s no way around it.
The 2025 NFL draft class is considered to be below average.
It’s a group largely devoid of true blue-chip prospects and is thinnest, perhaps, at the game’s most celebrated position - quarterback.
The same is unlikely to be said about the projected 2027 draft class.
In fact, it’s already generating some lofty hype.
“It has the potential to be the best draft class of all-time,” ESPN’s Kevin Clark on his “This is Football” podcast.
Running though the list of potential draftees, it’s hard to disagree.
In College Football Network's list of top 100 returning players, four of the top five players will become draft eligible for 2027.
Here’s a look at some of the top talented projected to be available in the 2027 NFL draft:
1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes
How good is Ohio State freshman Jeremiah Smith?
The 6-foot-3, 214-pound pass-catcher would be lock to be a top-five pick in this year's NFL draft, and some feel he would go No. 1 overall given the Tennessee Titans need for an offensive playmaker.
Coming out of Chaminade-Madonna (Florida), Smith was considered one of the best prospects to ever come out of South Florida.
He was rated the nation's No. 1 overall prospect and she his "black stripe" at Ohio State in record time - a testament to his work ethic and preparedness in Columbus.
Smith showed that on the field this fall, racking up 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns.
By all accounts, he projects as a generational wide receiver prospect, along the lines of Calvin Johnson and Julio Jones.
2. Dylan Stewart, South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina's Dylan Stewart was listed as the No. 2 returning player in all of college football by College Football Network, and he'll enter next season as a true sophomore.
In his freshman campaign, Stewart looked like a man amongst boys, putting together several of the nation's most dominant reps.
Statistically, he finished top-10 nationally in pressures and registered 6.5 sacks.
While those numbers don't scream "generational talent," the tape certainly does.
Stewart would likely be a top-10 pick in this year's draft if he were eligible.
That level of hype around the Gamecocks star wasn't necessarily anticipated.
While Stewart was a five-star recruiting coming out of Friendship Collegiate Academy (Washington D.C.), he was listed as the nation's No. 19 overall prospect and No. 2 edge, behind Tennessee's Jordan Ross.
Fast-forward through one full season and Stewart looks like a player who should've been No. 2, behind only Jeremiah Smith.
3. Ryan Williams, Alabama Crimson Tide
If it weren't for Jeremiah Smith looking like one of the best wide receiver prospects in history, Alabama's Ryan Williams would be garnering a lot more attention.
Williams was the top wide receiver recruit in the class of 2025 before reclassifying into 2024 and enrolling at Alabama as a 17-year-old.
Despite the move, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound playmaker remained a top-five prospect nationally., thanks to his high school production - 4,600 all-purpose yards and 65 touchdowns in his final two seasons.
That production carried over in Tuscaloosa.
Williams hauled in 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.
4. Colin Simmons, Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns freshman Collin Simmons entered Austin with a lot of hype.
Coming out of Duncanville (Texas), Simmons was rated the nation's No. 28 overall prospect and No. 4 edge, having registered 44 sacks during his prep career.
He immediately out-performed that ranking.
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound edge was a freshman phenom, registering 48 tackles, nine sacks and three forced fumbles.
In PFF's list of top 101 players in college football last season, Simmons came in at No. 60 - ahead of the likes of Michigan's Colston Loveland, Notre Dame's Riley Leonard, Alabama's Jihaad Campbell, Ohio State's Donovan Jackson and Michigan's Kenneth Grant.
Given his prototypical frame, Simmons projects as a future top-10 pick, espeically if he continues to take steps forward in the coming seasons.
5. Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns
Coming out of Isidore Newman (Louisiana) in the class of 2023, Arch Manning was rated as the No. 1 prospect.
Throw in that his last name is "Manning," and its not hard to see why he's been one of the most hyped quarterback prospects in history.
After largely sitting behind Quinn Ewers for the past two years, Manning is projected to take over the starting job at Texas in the fall.
So far, hes impressed in limited action - 939 passing yards, nine touchdowns, two interceptions; 115 yards, four touchdowns rushing.
Technically, Manning could enter the 2026 NFL draft if he has a stellar first season as the starter in Austin, but it is more likely that he's a 2027 draftee.
Of the players on the list so far, Manning still has the post to prove.
But if he delivers on the hype, he projects as a No. 1 overall pick in the future.
6. DJ Lagway, Florida Gators
ESPN's Field Yates has already predicted DJ Lagway will be the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL draft, so add him to the list of potential No. 1 picks on this list.
Coming out of Willis High School (Texas), the 6-foot-2, 225-pound signal-caller was rated the nation's No. 3 overall prospect and No. 1 quarterback, ahead of Nebraska's Dylan Raiola, Alabama's Julian Sayin and several other potentially prominent passers.
While Florida struggled last fall, Lagway showed flashes of brilliance and looked every bit like a player who could develop into an NFL quarterback.
He threw for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions with an additional 101 yards rushing.
Like Manning and the other quarterbacks on list this, Lagway hasn't yet produced like Jeremiah Smith, Ryan Williams, Dylan Stewart and Colin Simmons, but his blend of size, athleticism make him a very promising signal-caller to watch.
7. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska Cornhuskers
Early in the 2024 recruiting cycle Buford (Georgia) quarterback Dylan Raiola was rated the nation's No. 1 overall prospect.
He slipped only slightly by Signing Day, falling to No. 7 overall nationally, but in that class it still marked him as special.
Raiola, the son of Nebraska legend and former NFL veteran Dominic Raiola, earned the starting job as a freshman and flashed plenty of potential in an uneven season - 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
College football insider Greg McElroy broke down Raiola's first college season on "ESPN College Football."
“Well, I look at what Dylan Raiola was last year,” McElroy said. “There was a lot to like about what we saw from him. Now, is there room for growth? Absolutely. Does he occasionally try to do too much? Yes. Are there some things with his fundamentals that I think lead to him missing throws that he shouldn't miss? Yes.”
Raiola ha some refining to do, but the ceiling is quite high on him as a prospect.
8. KJ Bolden, Georgia Bulldogs
Coming out of Buford High School (Georgia) in the class of 2024, KJ Bolden was rated the nation's No. 1 safety.
He lived up to the hype in Year One.
Bolden was a Freshman All-American and allowed just eight receiving yards in 134 coverage snaps, according to PFF.
The 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back could blossom into the top safety prospect in the 2027 draft class.
9. Koi Perich, Minnesota Golden Gophers
Koi Perich arrived at Minnesota with plenty of hype.
At Lincoln Secondary (Minnesota), Perich established himself as a top-100 prospect and earned an All-American Bowl invite.
In that game alone, Perich flashed his potential, earning the game's MVP award after registering a goalline interception and blocking a punt.
That big-time playmaking ability didn't stop when he stepped on a college campus, either.
As a freshman, Perich registered 48 tackles and led the Big Ten with five interceptions.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive back displayed legimate "Sunday potential."
10. Jordan Seaton, Colorado Buffaloes
Coming out of IMG Academy, Jordan Seaton was rated the nation's No. 1 offensive tackle.
In Year One at Colorado, he immediately established himself as. a star, earning Freshman All-American honors.
in College Football Network's list of the top 100 returning players in college football, Jordan Seaton came in at No. 44, ahead of such stars as Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch, Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and others.
Seaton is among the marquee names in a new wave of young offensive tackles taking over college football.
If, in fact, he continues to project as OT1, as he did coming out of high school, Seaton could find himself being selected very highly in the 2027 draft.
11. Cam Coleman, Auburn Tigers
It's difficult to keep pace with the likes of Ohio State 's Jeremiah Smith and Alabama's Ryan Williams, but Auburn's Cam Coleman came awfully close last fall.
The 6-foot-3, 197-pound pass-catcher hauled in 37 receptions for 598 yards and eight touchdowns to earn Freshman All-American honors, alongside Smith and Williams.
Coming out of Central High School (Alabama) in the class of 2025, Coleman was rated the nation's No. 5 overall prospect and No. 2 wide receiver.
So far, he has lived up to that billing.
12. Others to watch
It speaks to the depth of the projected 2027 NFL draft class that there are so many prospects already considered likely first-round picks, but several other names are players to watch who could pop and add themselves to the list.
Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks (eligible in 2026, but could wait until 2027)
Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback
Bryce Young, Notre Dame defensive lineman
Ryan Wingo, Texas Longhorns wide receiver
Caden Durham, LSU Tigers running back
Bryant Wesco, Clemson Tigers wide receiver
Leonard Moore, Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback
LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback