Jonathan Epperson commits to Washington; Huskies land in-state 4-star athlete
The Washington Huskies loaded up last weekend's official visitor list with a collection of players who were leaning toward a commitment.
Amid rumblings of double-digit silent commitments, the pledges began to trickle out Sunday afternoon.
On Monday, Washington added a major piece, as Auburn-Riverside (Washington) four-star athlete Jonathan Epperson announced his in-state commitment, choosing the Huskies over Arizona, Arkansas, California, Washington State and others.
The versatile 6-foot, 210-pound playmaker, rated the nation's No. 14 athlete and No. 2 player in Washington, projects as a hybrid linebacker/safety.
As for his recruitment, Epperson said his lone official visit this spring/summer being Washington was "intentional" and he quickly caught a vibe this weekend.
"It was crazy," he said. "The energy was crazy. From the first moment in the hotel lobby... we all came downstairs and it was like, 'What are we going to do?' We came to have a good time, but it was buzzing. You could just tell something was going to happen, that it was going to pop off and be a great weekend."
Adding to that feeling was the growing buzz for Washington prospects to stay home for college.
The message from Jedd Fisch's coaching staff has been loud and consistent, as Epperson explained.
"We were recruiting you when we were at Arizona," he tells it. "So, we wanted you no matter where we were."
Epperson believes his commitment is only the beginning of an in-state recruiting resurgence.
"It's amazing to see," he said. "I think it's perfect. When you think about it, 'Why would I overlook the guys I've got in my own backyard who are playmakers and dogs?' For them to recognize the talent in state and put emphasis on in-state kids, it's amazing."
"The previous staff was great. But this staff, at Arizona, they were trying to steal a lot of the Washington kids away. Now that they're here, they say, 'You might as well stay home.' "
For Epperson, the staff's move from Arizona to Washington made his decision that much easier.
"To be honest, it felt like home," he said. "I prayed and talked to God and talked to my parents and we decided it could be a really good place to go. On the visit, it just took seeing the player development side, really. The academics stood out - and everyone knows it's a high academic school - but they want young men to thrive in life after college. That stood out."
"I'll be taken care of when I'm in college. If I work hard enough, if I put in the work, there's a lot of opportunities I could be afforded after college."
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Epperson as a prospect:
"Epperson is an intriguing athlete who could play 2-3 different positions at the college level. Defensively, he’s a hybrid linebacker/safety and was one of our Top Performers at the Under Arnour Next Camp back in April. At 6-0, 210 pounds, he has a safety frame and covered very well at the UA Camp but likely grows in to a ‘backer and that’s where we see his upside highest. He’s rangy, can play in space and looks like an ideal weak side ‘backer who can match up against tight ends and running backs. He’s physical enough to play linebacker as well and has enough length and athleticism to be an impact player at the high Power 4 level. He has flashed as a running back at the high school level and two-way snaps have proven to be a strong indicator for not just college success but as a potential NFL player. Assuming he’s able to stay healthy and continues to develop at the rate he is, he has both a high floor and a high ceiling as well with the potential to play on Sundays."