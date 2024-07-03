Justin Hill commits to Alabama; Crimson Tide land elite edge-rusher
The Alabama Crimson Tide entered the week with the nation's No. 2 recruiting class, and plenty of momentum.
Kalen DeBoer and his coaching staff added to that Wednesday, as Winton Woods (Ohio) four-star edge-rusher Justin Hill announced his commitment to the program.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound playmaker is rated the nation's No. 58 overall prospect and No. 4 edge-rusher and chose Alabama over fellow finalists Ohio State, Oregon and USC.
As a junior, Hill racked up 36 tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss and 13 sacks.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Hill as a prospect:
"Talented standing edge pass rusher who produces with tools/athleticism and motor alike. ...Gained ample reps in a two-point wide-9 alignment that revealed encouraging dip-and-bend flexibility and arc-running juice. Also flashed an occasional heavy inside hand to get larger blockers on their heels. Excels in chase-down situations thanks to closing speed. For the same reason, capable of hustling his way back into plays. Tackles can get their hands on him but have a difficult time achieving prolonged engagement. Strong combine testing athleticism joins 11.6 sophomore 100-meter data. Regardless of ultimate positional home, will need to add some mass and get accustomed to playing through bigger/faster/stronger contact. Could get swallowed up by big tackles, especially in the run game. In addition to edge snaps, has also played off the ball at linebacker and could potentially provide college snaps there as well. However, tape reveals a pass rusher at heart, and ideally a staff finds a way to keep him in that role."
Hill is Alabama's first commitment in July, following a month in which the Tide added 10 new pledges.
It seems the hot streak is set to continue well into the summer.