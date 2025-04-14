Kaden Henderson, nation's No. 1 linebacker, visiting USC Trojans this weekend
The USC Trojans are red-hot and rolling on the recruiting trail this spring, having landed 22 commitments in a 2026 class that is ranked No. 1 nationally.
But Lincoln Riley and his coaching staff are also laying the groundwork for a strong 2027 class as well.
That effort will continue this weekend with a key visitor.
Jesuit (Florida) five-star linebacker Kaden Henderson posted on social media that he will be in Los Angeles for a visit in the coming days:
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound 'backer is rated the nation's No. 16 overall prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the class of 2027.
As a sophomore, Henderson racked up 92 tackles, four forced fumbles and one interception.
Unsurprisingly given his profile, the Florida product has already racked up more than 30 offers, highlighted by Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, USC and others.
Henderson was most recently at Alabama for an "A-Day" visit, so the competition will be fierce.
But USC can make a strong impression - and push - with Henderson later this week.
Overall, the Trojans are still looking for their first pledge in the 2027 class.
However, that's not alarming.
In fact, only four programs in the country have a 2027 pledge on board thus far: Penn State (3), Ohio State (2), Alabama (2) and Texas (1).