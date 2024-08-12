Kodi Greene commits to Oregon; Ducks land elite offensive tackle
The Oregon Ducks are pushing for the nation's No. 1 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle, but have also done some impressive work early for 2026.
Dan Lanning's "progrum" entered the week with a trio of top-100 commitments in 2026: Texas High (Texas) running back Tradarian Ball, Lincoln-Way East (Illinois) quarterback Jonas Williams and Willamette (Oregon) defensive lineman Tony Cumberland.
On Monday, Oregon added a fourth pledge into the fold, as Mater Dei (California) offensive tackle Kodi Greene committed to the Ducks over fellow finalists Michigan, USC and Washington.
The 6-foot-6, 300-pound lineman, rated the nation's No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 28 overall prospect, also held offers from Alabama, Auburn, Nebraska, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.
If Greene maintains his ranking as the nation's No. 28 overall prospect he would eclipse Orem (Utah) star Kingsley Suamataia (No. 32, 2021) and Desert Hills (Utah) legend Penei Sewell (No. 53, 2018) as the second highest-rated offensive line commit in modern program history, behind only Rainier Beach (Washington) offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. (No. 8, 2022).
For Greene, who named Oregon his leader this spring, the smoothness of Oregon's transition at offensive line coach from Adrian Klemm (New England Patriots) to A'lique Terry was a big part of his comfort with the program.
“I’m going to the University of Oregon," he said. "My reason is... I think A'lique Terry is a phenomenal offensive line coach. Him and his team are going to develop me the most and get me to the next level.”
Greene grew up in the state of Washington and initially attended Eastside Catholic before moving to California to play for Mater Dei.
As a Northwest kid, the offensive lineman was familiar with Oregon throughout his childhood and has been impressed with how Lanning has raised the bar in Eugene.
“I feel like they surpassed my expectations from before the Dan Lanning switch," Greene said. "The program has skyrocketed. They’ve brought in some new coaches and have great people everywhere."
For Oregon, Greene's commitment is huge, but carries some extra value.
Not only are the Ducks in need of future offensive line help, but the newest pledge also hails from Mater Dei, arguably the nation's No. 1 high school football program.
In the class of 2025, Oregon has two key pledges from the Monarchs - Rivals five-star running back Jordon Davison and elite edge-rusher Nasir Wyatt.
Greene continues to build that pipeline - and provides the Ducks with one of the top tackles in the country.