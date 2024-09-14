Louisville commit Jordan Allen hauls in stunning diving touchdown grab
There aren't many high school football programs in America better than the Buford Wolves (Georgia).
And they showed that Friday night.
In a battle of two teams in the SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings, No. 6 Buford beat No. 25 Douglas County 31-14.
The game-clinching touchdown came in the fourth quarter courtesy of Louisville Cardinals commit Jordan Allen, who dove and dragged his feet in the back of the endzone for one of the best catches in the country so far this season.
Check it out:
Allen, a dynamic 5-foot-8, 170-pound pass-catcher, is a three-star prospect and is rated the nation's No. 113 wide receiver.
He committed to Louisville in April, choosing the Cardinals over offers from more than 30 other programs, highlighted by Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, Utah and others.
That information should be plenty to get Louisville fans excited about their future pass-catcher.
But if not, his impressive touchdown grab against elite competition Friday night should do the trick.