High School

Maryland commit makes pair of stunning catches in marquee national matchup

Andrew Nemec

Damon Hall
Damon Hall / Courtesy of Damon Hall

One of the nation's biggest high school football matchups Friday night pits St. Frances (Maryland) against IMG Academy (Florida) in a contest featuring more than 60 Division I prospects.

Needless to say, a standout performance in that content can be a great sign of things to come.

So, Maryland Terrapins fans are sure to be fired up watching St. Frances three-star tight end Damon Hall Jr., a class of 2026 standout.

>>> Live updates: St. Frances Academy vs. IMG Academy

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound pass-catcher made a pair of stunning grabs before hauling in a short touchdown pass that gave St. Frances an early first half-lead.

Hall committed to Maryland in August , choosing the Terps.

In all, the St. Frances star has accumulated five offers, but they are big ones - Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Michigan and South Carolina.

If, in fact, Maryland can hang on to Hall it will be as impressive as his two big catches Friday night.

Published
Andrew Nemec
ANDREW NEMEC

Andrew Nemec covers national high school recruiting and brings more than a decade of experience. Andrew hosts "Recruiting with Andrew Nemec" on ESPN-affiliate 1080 The FAN in Portland, Oregon. He holds a journalism degree from the University of Oregon.

Home/Recruiting