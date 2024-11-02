Maryland commit makes pair of stunning catches in marquee national matchup
One of the nation's biggest high school football matchups Friday night pits St. Frances (Maryland) against IMG Academy (Florida) in a contest featuring more than 60 Division I prospects.
Needless to say, a standout performance in that content can be a great sign of things to come.
So, Maryland Terrapins fans are sure to be fired up watching St. Frances three-star tight end Damon Hall Jr., a class of 2026 standout.
>>> Live updates: St. Frances Academy vs. IMG Academy
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound pass-catcher made a pair of stunning grabs before hauling in a short touchdown pass that gave St. Frances an early first half-lead.
Hall committed to Maryland in August , choosing the Terps.
In all, the St. Frances star has accumulated five offers, but they are big ones - Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Michigan and South Carolina.
If, in fact, Maryland can hang on to Hall it will be as impressive as his two big catches Friday night.