Miami 4-star 2026 CB Rodarion Jones sets three January visits
Once we hit the new calendar year, all things in the world of college football will hit the accelerator button. As teams finish their 2024 season, wrap up their 2025 recruiting class and solidify new roster players via the transfer portal, the look will turn to the 2026 recruiting cycle. Junior Day and spring practice visits will be crucial for both players and coaching staffs. Hot on the trail heating up the January skies will be Miami Carol corner back Rodarion “RJ” Jones.
Jones’ (6-2, 170) play on the field has brought four-star status and 21 offers. Teams are pushing to get the prized recruit on campus.
“In January, I will visit Tennessee, Georgia, and Georgia Tech,” Jones said. “On Jan. 17 I will be at Tennessee, and on Jan. 20 I will visit Georgia and Georgia Tech.”
Starting with the Volunteers, Jones broke down the three upcoming trips.
Tennessee – Primary Contact: “The main coach at Tennessee I am in contact with is coach Danny O’Rourke; he’s a defensive analyst there. They have been interested in me for a couple of months. This will be my first time to go there.”
Relationship with Tennessee: “It is good. He hits me up every day. They love my film from this season. We are building the relationship. It is a new thing, but it is there. I want to go there so they can see me in person.”
Excited about the Visit: “I am very excited; very excited. This will be my first time there so all the coaches can see me in person and they can ask all the questions they have about me and we can go from there.”
Wanting to Learn: “I want to learn about the environment they have, and about the weather there. I want to get a better relationship with their coaches.”
*****
Georgia – Primary Contact: “Their DB coach, coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) and coach Kirby (Smart).”
Relationship with Georgia: “It is good. They keep up with me a lot. They like my film. I have been there before; I have met them. I am more mature than in the past; I hope to get the offer this time.”
Excited about the Visit: “It is Georgia, I’m always excited to go there. Even if I go there 1,000 times, I will be excited to go there. Georgia is a powerhouse. Visiting, I will get a chance to learn more about them. I will always be excited to go there.”
*****
Georgia Tech – Primary Contact: “Quentin Jones, their DB coach.”
Excited about the Visit: “We have a good relationship. I’ve had my offer from them since my 10th grade year. I have been trying to get there forever; this will be my first time going there. It will be good that they can see me in person; visiting will help build that rapport. It will be great to get up there and learn something new about them.”
Wanting to Learn: “The scheme they have. They have a new DB coach, coach (Cory) Peoples. I want to build a better relationship with him and all the other coaches. I want to learn more about their defense. I want better knowledge about the program and learn more about what I would be getting myself into if I were to go there.”
*****
The offer sheet for the Class of 2026 prospect includes Miami, Maryland, Oklahoma, USF, Appalachian State, Louisville, West Virginia, Memphis, and UCF among others.
The list of interested parties was updated by Jones, “Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, and Florida, they are showing more interest in me now. And FSU. FSU is showing a lot more interest in me.”