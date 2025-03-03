Miami Hurricanes closing in on bluechip running back commitment: Report
The Miami Hurricanes seem to always be attacking on the recruiting trail under Mario Cristobal.
Commitments, therefore, perpetually seem to be right around the corner.
Currently, the recruiting industry is buzzing with predictions of another big-time commitment for Crisotbal's program.
Both On3 and 247Sports have made a series of predictions that Miami will soon land West Boca Raton (Florida) four-star running back Javian Mallory.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound ball-carrier is rated the nation's No. 257 overall prospect and No. 21 running back and has garnered scholarship offers from 50 schools.
The list of suitors is eye-opening - Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, USC and others.
Over his first three high school seasons, Mallory has rushed for 3,221 yards and 38 touchdowns, averaging more than 10 yards per carry each of the past two seasons.
So, why Miami? Why now?
Over the weekend, Mallory earned RB MVP of The UA Camp and said he'll be back on Miami's campus Monday.
"I love the Hurricanes," he told CaneSport. "I love Miami."
Mallory told On3's Chad Simmons that the Hurricanes "stand out the most," and he has built a strong relationship with both the coaching staff and the fanbase.
While other programs, most notably Florida, are still working hard to keep the Mallory-Miami marriage a projection and not a reality, it certainly seems as though the Canes are in an excellent to land the talented in-state ball-carrier.
Overall, Miami finished the 2025 recruiting cycle with the nation's No. 13 overall recruiting class, headlined by Oaks Christian (California) five-star edge-rusher Hayden Lowe and bolstered by Armwood (Florida) four-star running back Girard Pringle Jr.
So far in 2026, the Hurricanes have three commitments, highlighted by a pair of four-star recruits - Miami Carol City linebacker Jordan Campbell and Myers Park cornerback Camdin Portis.