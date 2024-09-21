High School

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz visits 5-star recruit via helicopter

Andrew Nemec

Jackson Cantwell on a visit to Missouri
Jackson Cantwell on a visit to Missouri /

Missouri Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz is leaving nothing to chance.

This weekend, Missouri is set to host class of 2026 Nixa (Missouri) five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell on a visit.

The 6-foot-7 1/2, 300-pound mauler is rated the nation's No. 2 overall propsect and No. 1 offensive tackle, so it's safe to say the in-state target is an all-time priority.

And Drinkwitz wants Cantwell to know it.

Ahead of this weekend's visit, the Missouri coach arrived at Nixa's Friday night game via fly-over helicopter and was spotted on the sideline shortly after landing:

It's far too early to predict where Cantwell will end up, but the Tigers have already made the top 14 - and a strong impression - on the five-star recruit.

"Good program," Cantwell said. "They've been recruiting me for pretty much two years now. They’re definitely a different team from two years ago in that they are very very good now. Coach (Eliah) Drinkwitz and coach (Brandon) Jones are legit. I have good relationships with the coaches there. They got something good going on over there."

Missouri has had some recent success recruiting five-star talent.

The Tigers landed Lee's Summit North (Missouri) five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri last year and have a current 2025 verbal commitment from Spring-Ford (Pennsylvania) quarterback Matt Zollers.

Could Drinkwitz extend Missouri's five-star streak to three consecutive years?

Clearly, this weekend will be crucial.

And he's pulling out all the stops.

Published
Andrew Nemec

ANDREW NEMEC

Andrew Nemec covers national high school recruiting and brings more than a decade of experience. Andrew hosts "Recruiting with Andrew Nemec" on ESPN-affiliate 1080 The FAN in Portland, Oregon. He holds a journalism degree from the University of Oregon.

Home/Recruiting