Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz visits 5-star recruit via helicopter
Missouri Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz is leaving nothing to chance.
This weekend, Missouri is set to host class of 2026 Nixa (Missouri) five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell on a visit.
The 6-foot-7 1/2, 300-pound mauler is rated the nation's No. 2 overall propsect and No. 1 offensive tackle, so it's safe to say the in-state target is an all-time priority.
And Drinkwitz wants Cantwell to know it.
Ahead of this weekend's visit, the Missouri coach arrived at Nixa's Friday night game via fly-over helicopter and was spotted on the sideline shortly after landing:
It's far too early to predict where Cantwell will end up, but the Tigers have already made the top 14 - and a strong impression - on the five-star recruit.
"Good program," Cantwell said. "They've been recruiting me for pretty much two years now. They’re definitely a different team from two years ago in that they are very very good now. Coach (Eliah) Drinkwitz and coach (Brandon) Jones are legit. I have good relationships with the coaches there. They got something good going on over there."
Missouri has had some recent success recruiting five-star talent.
The Tigers landed Lee's Summit North (Missouri) five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri last year and have a current 2025 verbal commitment from Spring-Ford (Pennsylvania) quarterback Matt Zollers.
Could Drinkwitz extend Missouri's five-star streak to three consecutive years?
Clearly, this weekend will be crucial.
And he's pulling out all the stops.