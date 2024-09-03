Nebraska Cornhuskers hosting 5-star athlete, Alabama commit this weekend: Report
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to host a pair of elite recruits this weekend for their marquee matchup against the Deion Sanders-led Colorado Buffaloes.
Alamo Heights (Texas) five-star playmaker Michael Terry III, the nation's No. 1 athlete, has been scheduled for a return trip to Lincoln for some time, and confirmed Tuesday that he is still set to make the trip.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound recruit brings a rare skillset to the table, especially for his size.
Terry is a dynamic open-field threat who can star at both wide receiver and running back.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him, in part, as a prospect:
"Fascinating prospect with a ton of positional versatility. Productive at running back and receiver and could even grow in to a hybrid tight end at the next level. ...Just a rare prospect who could literally play and excel at 4-5 different positions at the next level. At 6-3, he’s tall for a running back but runs with good pad level, has some shake and then the speed to run away from a defense. Some players are more quick than fast, Terry is probably more fast than quick but still shows good short area burst and once he gets rolling, you won’t catch him from behind. As a pass catcher, looks comfortable catching the ball over a defender and making plays down the field in the passing game. Can continue to improve his polish as a route runner and being more natural with his hands, and once he does, his game will take off to another level."
But, according to On3, another big name has been added to the visitor list.
Blue Valley (Kansas) four-star edge-rusher Dawson Merritt, an Alabama, commit, is also slated to make a return trip to Nebraska.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound 'backer took three official visits - Alabama, Nebraska and Oklahoma - but committed to the Crimson Tide in late June.
The son of a former NFL'er, Merritt wrecked havoc as a junior, compiling 83 tackles, 17 tackles-for-loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him, in part, as a prospect:
"Long, athletic linebacker prospect who can play a variety of roles within a defense. Used in high school as a stand-up outside edge rusher and shows quickness off the snap, fluidity, bend and closing speed. Also showed he could drop into space and be an asset in coverage. Plays with good discipline and control. Has good change of direction and can stay with ball carriers looking to put a move on him. Has to fill in and get stronger but has the frame to do so. 3-4 outside linebacker is a possibility as well as SAM backer in other schemes."
With all eyes on the Nebraska-Colorado clash, will the Cornhuskers be able to turn that attention into some major recruiting momentum with a flip or key commitment?
Time will tell.