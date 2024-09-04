Noah Grubbs understands 'magnitude' of Notre Dame commitment: 'Nothing will change'
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a top-10 class nationally in the current 2025 recruiting cycle and have a pair of quality 2026 commitments.
One of those, Lake Mary (Florida) four-star quarterback Noah Grubbs, seeks to become one of the true cornerstones of the upcoming class.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound passer, rated the nation's No. 8 quarterback, committed to the Irish this summer, and said there's no chance he wavers.
In fact, Grubbs feels there's a bit of a misunderstanding in modern recruiting surrounded the concept of being locked in with one school.
"I meant it when I said the word 'committed,' " he said. "I believe people don’t quite understand the magnitude of what being committed is. It sounds good to some but it takes a lot of courage to stand on it and not let things distract you from standing on your word. Nothing will change that because when I made the decision to commit to Notre Dame, I knew without doubt, this is home"
Unsurprisingly given Grubbs' comments, he is currently set to visit just one school this fall - Notre Dame - and it will come November 9 for the game against Florida State.
That's likely music to Notre Dame fans' ears, as Grubbs chose Notre Dame over offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M and others.
And that offer sheet stems from a glowing scouting profile.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Grubbs as a prospect:
"Budding signal caller with a loose arm and a projectable frame. Has a chance to exit high school as a four-year starter after earning a starting role as a freshman in one of Florida’s largest classifications. Cleaner mechanics allow him to get the ball to all different levels of the field. More of a touch thrower at this stage, but can ramp things up when needed and challenge tight coverage windows. Has proven to be a rather fluid mover in the pocket with some of his best shots coming off play action. Put up big numbers as a sophomore against inferior competition, but turnovers and mistakes were more frequent when opponents cranked up the pressure. Should be viewed as an athletic pocket passer with developmental upside that has what it takes to win at the Power Four level if he can keep progressing as a decision-maker."
Notre Dame has some uncertainty surrounding George County (Mississippi) five-star quarterback Deuce Knight in the class of 2025.
But it seems Grubbs is a stone-cold lock to the "the guy" in 2026.