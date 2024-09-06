Oregon Ducks 5-star commit wearing Miami Hurricanes gloves, cleats
The Oregon Ducks are, once again, flirting with a top-10 recruiting class nationally - with a few different players earning five-star status on various recruiting sites.
But there's little debate about the class headliners.
Duncanville (Texas) wide receiver Dakorien Moore and Tampa Bay Tech (Florida) pass-catcher Dallas Wilson are a pair of five-star recruits who make up what is arguably the best 1-2 punch in the 2025 cycle.
But one of them may still be weighing his options.
Despite multiple claims - and a video - declaring himself locked in to Oregon, Wilson has been open to taking other visits.
Pre-game warm-ups ahead of Friday's game against Armwood (Florida) provided more evidence that Oregon fans should be a little bit uneasy, as the 6-foot-3, 195-pound pass-catcher was wearing Miami Hurricanes gloves and cleats:
Wilson is rated the nation's No. 18 overall prospect and No. 2 wide receiver by On3 after finishing his junior season with 49 receptions for 872 yards and nine touchdowns.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Self-assertive wide receiver with college-ready size that has what it takes to emerge as a dynamic target on the outside. Measured just under 6-foot-3, 195 pounds summer before senior season and came in with large 10-inch hands. Tends to do most of his damage in the deeper third as he chews up cushion and builds speed with an elongated stride. Will break off defenders with snappy cuts and has proven to be a tough cover on post routes. Embraces the role as a perimeter blocker and will fight to open up run lanes for his teammates. Not the most elusive weapon after the catch, but can power his way through tackles and find green grass. Has put plenty of high-level grabs on the highlight reel over the years, but multiple in-person evaluations suggest that the hands can improve. Overall, should be viewed as one of the top pass catchers in the 2025 cycle given his big-play capability and rare physical features. Could find success in a variety of different systems and is the type of wideout that is going to make his presence felt. Must buy into the process at the school of his choice, but has early-round NFL potential."
Clearly, fans of both Oregon and Miami would love to add him to the roster.
The Ducks have a verbal commitment, and therefore an obvious lead, but Miami is going to work hard to change that until pen touches paper on Signing Day in December.