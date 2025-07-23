Countdown to Florida High School Football: St. Petersburg Catholic Begins New Era Under Jesse Chinchar
The high school football season in Florida gets underway in just a few weeks. High School on SI Florida will be previewing some of the top teams leading up to the opening week of the regular season.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 St. Petersburg Catholic Barons football program, which is starting a new era in Pinellas County where they will be led by first-year head coach Jesse Chinchar. Chinchar spent the 2024 season as the offensive coordinator at Tarpon Springs High School, which came following 12 seasons as the Head Football Coach at Clearwater Academy International before they ceased operations back in February of 2024.
2024 Season Recap
Record: 5-5
Key Players
Junior Quarterback Chase Burrill- 63.0% completion percentage (167-for-265), 1,922 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions with Northside Christian during the 2024 season.
Senior Wide Receiver/Defensive Back Keyshaun Birks- 17 catches for 342 yards (20.1 yards per reception) and seven touchdowns with Tarpon Springs during the 2024 season. Birks also added 57 total tackles and four interceptions for the Spongers on the defensive end as a junior last season.
Senior Wide Receiver Brendan Wright- 45 catches for 542 yards (12.0 yards per reception) with Clearwater Central Catholic during the 2024 season.
Senior Tight End/Defensive End De'Vion Frazier- On offense, Frazier had 12 catches for 128 yards (10.7 yards per reception) and two touchdowns. On defense, Frazier was credited with 57 total tackles (19.0 tackles for loss) and 4.0 sacks last season.
Junior Running Back/Linebacker Larry Christian III- On offense, Christian had 66 carries for 265 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and five touchdowns for Northside Christian last season. On defense, Christian was credited with 45 total tackles (8.0 tackles for loss), 2.0 sacks, and had an interception for the Mustangs last season.
Senior Offensive Lineman Grayson Zepp- Transferred from Clearwater Central Catholic after the 2024 season.
Senior Offensive Lineman Zack Corrigan
Senior Linebacker Alex Malyszko- Limited to just three games for Tarpon Springs during the 2024 season.
St. Petersburg Catholic Barons 2025 Football Schedule (With Predictions)
Friday, August 22 at East River- Win
Friday, August 29 vs. Tampa Catholic- Win
Friday, September 5 vs. Evangelical Christian- Loss
Friday, September 12 vs. Indian Rocks Christian- Win
Friday, September 26 at Southwest Florida Christian Academy- Win
Friday, October 3 vs. Victory Christian Academy- Loss
Friday, October 10 at Northside Christian- Win
Friday, October 17 vs. Out-of-Door Academy- Win
Friday, October 24 vs. Seffner Christian- Loss
Friday, October 31 at Haines City- Win
Season Prediction: 7-3
Under first-year head coach Jesse Chinchar, St. Petersburg Catholic will have a winning season and reach the regional playoffs for the first time since 2014. The Barons have two key games this season, with the first one coming on Friday, August 29th, when they'll host Tampa Catholic, and the other one scheduled for Friday, October 3rd, when they'll host Victory Christian Academy.
Follow High School On SI Florida throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.