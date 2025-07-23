High School

Countdown to Florida High School Football: St. Petersburg Catholic Begins New Era Under Jesse Chinchar

Chinchar spent the 2024 season as the Offensive Coordinator at Tarpon Springs, as well as serving as the head football coach at Clearwater Academy International from 2013 to 2024.

Ross Van De Griek

St. Petersburg Catholic Football 2025 Spring Game vs. Wesley Chapel- Photo Credit: St. Petersburg Catholic Football (X)
St. Petersburg Catholic Football 2025 Spring Game vs. Wesley Chapel- Photo Credit: St. Petersburg Catholic Football (X) / St. Petersburg Catholic Football (X)

The high school football season in Florida gets underway in just a few weeks. High School on SI Florida will be previewing some of the top teams leading up to the opening week of the regular season.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 St. Petersburg Catholic Barons football program, which is starting a new era in Pinellas County where they will be led by first-year head coach Jesse Chinchar. Chinchar spent the 2024 season as the offensive coordinator at Tarpon Springs High School, which came following 12 seasons as the Head Football Coach at Clearwater Academy International before they ceased operations back in February of 2024.

2024 Season Recap

Record: 5-5

Key Players

Junior Quarterback Chase Burrill- 63.0% completion percentage (167-for-265), 1,922 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions with Northside Christian during the 2024 season.

Senior Wide Receiver/Defensive Back Keyshaun Birks- 17 catches for 342 yards (20.1 yards per reception) and seven touchdowns with Tarpon Springs during the 2024 season. Birks also added 57 total tackles and four interceptions for the Spongers on the defensive end as a junior last season.

Senior Wide Receiver Brendan Wright- 45 catches for 542 yards (12.0 yards per reception) with Clearwater Central Catholic during the 2024 season.

Senior Tight End/Defensive End De'Vion Frazier- On offense, Frazier had 12 catches for 128 yards (10.7 yards per reception) and two touchdowns. On defense, Frazier was credited with 57 total tackles (19.0 tackles for loss) and 4.0 sacks last season.

Junior Running Back/Linebacker Larry Christian III- On offense, Christian had 66 carries for 265 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and five touchdowns for Northside Christian last season. On defense, Christian was credited with 45 total tackles (8.0 tackles for loss), 2.0 sacks, and had an interception for the Mustangs last season.

Senior Offensive Lineman Grayson Zepp- Transferred from Clearwater Central Catholic after the 2024 season.

Senior Offensive Lineman Zack Corrigan

Senior Linebacker Alex Malyszko- Limited to just three games for Tarpon Springs during the 2024 season.

St. Petersburg Catholic Barons 2025 Football Schedule (With Predictions)

Friday, August 22 at East River- Win

Friday, August 29 vs. Tampa Catholic- Win

Friday, September 5 vs. Evangelical Christian- Loss

Friday, September 12 vs. Indian Rocks Christian- Win

Friday, September 26 at Southwest Florida Christian Academy- Win

Friday, October 3 vs. Victory Christian Academy- Loss

Friday, October 10 at Northside Christian- Win

Friday, October 17 vs. Out-of-Door Academy- Win

Friday, October 24 vs. Seffner Christian- Loss

Friday, October 31 at Haines City- Win

Season Prediction: 7-3

Under first-year head coach Jesse Chinchar, St. Petersburg Catholic will have a winning season and reach the regional playoffs for the first time since 2014. The Barons have two key games this season, with the first one coming on Friday, August 29th, when they'll host Tampa Catholic, and the other one scheduled for Friday, October 3rd, when they'll host Victory Christian Academy.

Follow High School On SI Florida throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

feed

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida