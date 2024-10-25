Oregon Ducks hosting 2 elite tight ends, hoping for a big flip
The Oregon Ducks have a top-10 recruiting class with just 16 commitments - at least five fewer pledges than every program in front of them in the rankings.
A top-five class, therefore, is well within striking distance.
One of the areas that Oregon still needs to address is tight end.
And they'll have a very good chance to do that this weekend.
Dan Lanning's program is hosting a pair of elite tight ends, both of whom are already committed to other programs - Troy (California) star Vander Ploog and Southern Lehigh (Pennsylvania) playmaker Andrew Olesh.
Ploog, the nation's No. 242 overall prospect and No. 16 tight end, is committed to the Washington Huskies, but is making yet another trip to Eugene since his initial decision.
Olesh, the nation's No. 47 overall prospect and No. 3 tight end, is committed to the Michigan Wolverines and has been eyeing this weekend's trip to Eugene for some time.
The Ducks have been trying to address the tight end position in the class of 2025 for several months, but has yet to get over the hump and flip a target.
However, things seem to be developing quickly and that could change as soon as this weekend.
It's certainly a storyline to watch heading into Oregon's top-25 clash against Illinois.
Another key target expected in town is fast-rising quarterback Jaron Sagapolutele, who has had high praise for Oregon's quarterback tradition.