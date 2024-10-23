Oregon Ducks hosting crucial official visitor this weekend
The Oregon Ducks are No. 1 in the polls, boast the nation's No. 1 recruiting class in 2026 and are the presumed leader for the No. 1 prospect in the country.
But there's still plenty of work to do in Eugene.
Of late, one of the clear priorities is adding a second quarterback in the class of 2025 alongside Lincoln (California) four-star prospect Akili Smith Jr.
That aim has been directed at Cal commit and Campbell (Hawaii) four-star quarterback Jaron Sagapolutele, who is one of the hottest prospects in the West region.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound signal-caller has recently added offers from Georgia, Oregon and others, but given his affinity for both Marcus Mariota and Dillon Gabriel, the offer from the Ducks held special significance.
“It’s a blessing to receive and offer from Oregon, a powerhouse," Sagapolutele said. "It’s surreal. Jake Kaneda Facetime’d me and I talked to coach Will Stein. It was a great feeling. He was saying they got word from the head man to offer me and love my film and want to get me on a visit. “
“I grew up watching Marcus, of course," he added. "And Dillon Gabriel is my favorite quarterback of all time. I tried to pattern my game after him. I’ve watched him since I was young. To have an opportunity like this, it’s crazy to me.”
This weekend, Sagapolutele plans to take the next step, taking an official visit to Oregon for the game against Illinois.
Prior to his offer from Georgia - a potential game-changer - the Hawaii quarterback was asked if he could see himself flipping to Oregon following a visit to Eugene.
“I could," he said. "I really could, honestly. I think so.”
Still, that effort has grown more complicated.
Georgia is a major offer and will almost certainly get a visit of their own before Sagapolutele makes a decision.
Why has he become such a hot commodity on the recruiting trail?
After a somewhat surprising advancement to the Elite 11 Finals this spring/summer, he emerged as one of the nation's top signal-callers.
His ascension has only continued to since.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Sagapolutele as prospect:
"Keawe Sagapolutele has clearly established himself as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks this off-season. He has really had a great spring and summer including a recent top 11 finish at the prestigious Elite 11 Finals."
"You can make an argument he has the strongest arm in the country but doesn’t just throw all fastballs and has really improved in his ability to change speeds and throw with touch. His deep ball accuracy is among the best in the country as well and he can really layer the football in to tight windows. His release is smooth and tight and he has improved in his ability to make quick decisions and get the ball out on time."
"The next big jump we want to see this fall is improving his mobility, avoiding sacks and being more of a threat running the ball when the pocket breaks down. All the physical tools are there and Keawe Sagapolutele has a very high ceiling and NFL potential if he continues to develop at his current rate."