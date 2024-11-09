Oregon Ducks hosting fast-rising All-American Washington Huskies commit
The Oregon Ducks are hosting a star-studded visitor list this weekend, including several five-star recruits.
But there's also a major local recruiting battle playing out this weekend as well.
Central Catholic (Oregon) four-star offensive tackle and Washington Huskies pledge Zac Stascausky will be visiting the Oregon Ducks this weekend.
The 6-foot-6, 275-pound lineman has seen his stock skyrocket in recent months.
Stascausky, who added a fourth star on 247Sports, has picked up scholarship offers from Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and UCLA and earned an invitaition to play in the All-American Bowl.
The trip is a return visit for the in-state star, but so far, he's kept his recruitment close to the vest.
Clearly, a stay in-state is something to monitor for Stascausky.
Scouting report
I've had Zac as my No. 1 player in the state of Oregon for two years.
Why?
Former Central Catholic coach Steve Pyne has coached his share of All-American Bowl selections and future NFL players and he had extremely high praise for Stascausky when he was only a sophomore.
Further, Stascausky has added significant (good) bulk in the past year and has improved his strength significantly.
Given the way he has progressed over the past two years, it's far from a surprise to see the likes of Georgia, Michigan and Oregon enter the picture late in the process.
Stascausky profiles as a multi-year contributor at the Power 4 level - with a legit NFL ceiling.
Perhaps equally important, the Central Catholic standout is a high-character student-athlete who will have success on and off the field.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about his development:
"Stascausky plays left tackle for Central Catholic and shows the feet, balance and length to play tackle at the college level as well. He’s pushing 6-6 with a well proportioned 280 pound frame and room to add good weight down the road. He’s light on his feet and shows the mobility you want to see in a young lineman. He’s fluid as a pass blocker and can get down the field and has no issues putting his body on a linebacker or safety. He’s a finisher as a run blocker and plays through the whistle. There’s highlights of him taking his man 40 yards down the field before burying him in to the turf. You want a lineman with some edge and nastiness to him and Stascausky shows it on a consistent basis. He can continue to get stronger and have more ‘pop’ at the point of contact but he’s trending in the right direction. When you look at the frame, athleticism and skill set, Stascausky is an easy high Power 4 prospect and someone we think could be a multi-year starter at the college level as well."