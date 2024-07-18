Oregon Ducks 'unlimited' NIL budget rumor trolled by 5-star recruit
Earlier this month, a social media account posted a false report that the Oregon Ducks have an "unlimited NIL budget" via Nike co-founder/chairman and Oregon alum Phil Knight.
That narrative gained significant traction, generating thousands of reactions - and more than a few jeers that Oregon's recruiting success under Dan Lanning was due almost exclusively to "a bag," or "pay for play."
Not only is that report false, but it's also offensive to some recruits who chose Oregon, relegating their choice to nothing more than a money grab, rather than a decision grounded in relationships, development and/or winning.
After LSU beat out Oregon for Zephyrhills (Florida) consensus five-star defensive back D.J. Pickett earlier this week, Ball (Texas) five-star defensive back and elite baseball recruit Jonah Williams took to Twitter/X to troll the unfounded money rumors.
"Unlimited NIL huh," he posted.
Williams clarified that he was addressing "dumb rumors" regarding Oregon's NIL budget, and was not taking a shot at the program.
RELATED: Top 25 uncommitted Texas high school football prospects
That post came a day after Williams cleared the air that his (possibly nearing) commitment "cannot be bought" by any of his contenders.
In other words, it sounds as though framing Williams' interest in Oregon, as well as LSU, Texas A&M and others, as being based purely on money is wearing thin.
Williams, a hybrid defender who has a strong argument to be listed as either the nation's No. 1 linebacker or No. 1 safety, is a 6-foot-3 1/2, 210-pound prospect who is considering the likes of LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC and others.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"One of the freakiest athletes in the 2025 recruiting cycle, and has a legitimate chance to develop into an early-round selection in either the MLB or NFL Draft. Two-way star at wide receiver and defensive back for historic TXHSFB program Galveston Ball, leading the Tors to their best two-year stretch since the 1990s. Verified around 6-foot-3.5, 205 pounds with encouraging length and an athletic frame that should offer the potential to add more weight at the next level. Currently projected to play linebacker long-term, but owns an elite combine testing profile which could allow him to stick in the defensive backfield at safety or nickel. Excellent reactionary athlete who can flip his hips to cover space against the pass or plant his foot in the ground to trigger in the run game before striking opponents. Center field baseball background and above-the-rim basketball athleticism manifest in highlight plays at the catch point on both sides of the ball at the prep level. Has gotten better at shedding blocks, but is still at his most effective attacking from depth where his football instincts and elite athleticism can be put on full display. A modern defensive chess piece who can move all around the defense while retaining effectiveness against a wide range of offensive schemes and play styles. Profiles as an instant impact player for college football's elite programs with significant long-term upside."