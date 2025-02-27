Prediction: Alabama Crimson Tide poised for imminent commitment from Under Armour All-American
Cass (Georgia) bluechip offensive lineman Bear McWhorter is set to announce his college commitment Friday.
The 6-foot-4, 295-pound offensive lineman is officially down to a final five of Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Michigan and South Carolina.
But all signs point to one clear favorite on the eve of "Decision Day."
Prediction: Bear McWhorter to Alabama Crimson Tide
McWhorter told Rivals "it wasn't too tough" making a college decision - and that's great news for Alabama.
Rumored to be the favorite for some time, Alabama is relatively close to home and has had the edge - thanks, in part, to his relationship with coach Kalen DeBoer.
"Just the constant contact with them... I have a great relationship with coach Kalen DeBoer," McWhorter told 247Sports. "And also I've gotten to spend a lot of time around a lot of their players on the team, and I could see myself playing with them and hanging out with them."
Michigan has been viewed as a potential serious threat to the Crimson Tide in this one, but if would've taken a pretty significant swing to get McWhorter to leave for the Midwest.
"My parents love all the relationships we have them," McWhorter told 247Sports. "It's one place that's further away that they're comfortable sending me off to. Genuine people. And it's a great offensive line culture. They are going to run the ball and be tough and do the right stuff in the weight room."
Still, that may not be enough to top what the Crimson Tide offer.
The recruiting industry, as a whole, agrees, as Alabama is the projected favorite by every major recruiting service.
Whoever gets him will be securing a four-star lineman who is rising up the rankings, having recently earned an invitatiion to the Under Armour All-American Game.
McWhorter's stock is up.
So, too, is the time remaining in his recruiting process.