Prediction: Michigan Wolverines poised to land 5-star quarterback
The Michigan Wolverines got a glimpse of the program's future this weekenx during their annual spring game, as consensus five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood took the field.
Rated the nation's No. 1 recruit in last year's class, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound signal-caller went 12-of-26 for 187 yards and a touchdown.
But he wasn't the only potential Michigan quarterback of the future in The Big House.
In fact, a Rivals five-star quarterback was in town for a visit.
And it seems likely he eventually dons the Maize and Blue himself.
Prediction: Brady Smigiel to Michigan Wolverines
Newbury Park (California) quaterback Brady Smigiel has seen a few twists and turns in his recruitment.
The former Florida State Seminoles pledge reopened his recruitment in January and it looked as though the Washington Huskies may have become the frontrunner.
In fact, I predicted they'd land him.
Why? For a time, it sounded as though Smigiel was recruiting fellow 2026 prospects to Seattle and he spoke very highly of his connection to the program.
But the tone began to shift in recent weeks, as interest in the Michigan Wolverines escalated.
Throw in the fact that Washington recently secured the commitment of DePaul Catholic (New Jersey) four-star quarterback Derek Zammit, and it seems like the Smigiel-Washington connection is fading.
That takes us to Smigiel's weekend visit to Ann Arbor, which felt like a crucial trip for the bluechip quarterback.
All signs point to it being a home run trip.
Michigan needs a quarterback. Smigiel wants to find the right fit for his football future.
"The Big House" is a pretty nice place to call home.
What would Michigan be getting?
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Smigiel as a prospect:
"Smigiel is a big, strong armed pocket passer who has put up huge numbers since his freshman season. At the recent Under Armour Next Camp in SoCal, he had a very strong showing, with a tightened release and his usual trademark accuracy to all three levels of the field. He’s very accurate down the field, knows how to change speeds and throws with really nice touch but can put plenty of heat on his throws when he needs to. He’s a tough kid, will stand in and take a shot and not flinch. Great natural leader, locker room guy and teammate. Very high football lQ, dad is his coach so he has been around the game and has a good natural feel for playing the position. Has decent pocket mobility, not a great runner but can buy time and is good making throws outside the pocket. Projects as a high major Power 4 prospect with Sunday potential."