Prediction: Nebraska Cornhuskers poised to flip bluechip Florida State commit
The stars seem to be aligning for the Nebraska Cornhuskers to flip a major in-state recruit.
And that move could come as soon as this weekend,
Prediction: Chase Loftin to Nebraska Cornhuskers
Millard South (Nebraska) four-star tight end Chase Loftin accumulated more than 20 scholarship offers during his initial recruiting process before committing to the Florida State Seminoles in June.
Since then, however, Loftin has continued to build a relationship with the in-state Huskers, while Florida State has slumped to a 1-7 start to the season and is beginning to hemorrhage top recruits.
The 6-foot-6, 215-pound pass-catcher, rated the nation's No. 14 tight end, took a trip to Lincoln last week for a practice and will return this weekend for Nebraska's game against UCLA.
For his part, Loftin likes what he sees.
"The progress that the team has made definitely stands out and I can see what coach (Matt) Rhule is building there," he said. "Being the home state program has always stood out."
It also helps Nebraska's case significantly that they have had increased success recruiting in-state in recent years.
In the 2024 recruiting cycle, Rhule managed to ink five of the state's top six recruits, highlighted by Ainsworth tight end Carter Nelson and Bellevue West trio Daniel Kaelin (quarterback) and pass-catchers Dae'vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris.
That effort has continued in the current cycle, as Nebraska currently boasts commitments from four of the top five prospects in the home state.
The lone exception? Loftin.
"They have definitely done a lot better job in state than prior years," he said. "It’s exiting to see them notice the in-state talent and I can feel that through how hard they recruit."
The next phase of that effort could be flipping Loftin from Florida State, and this weekend's visit will be crucial in that aim.