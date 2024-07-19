Prediction: Oklahoma Sooners set to beat Miami, USC for coveted football prospect
The Oklahoma Sooners have a top-10 recruiting class so far in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
That group is led by a pair of top-100 trench monsters - Weatherford (Oklahoma) edge-rusher C.J. Nickson and Bridgeland (Texas) offensive tackle Ryan Fodje.
And that group is likely to get even better very soon.
On Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT, Miami Central (Florida) defensive tackle Floyd Boucard is set to announce his college commitment from four finalists - Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma and USC.
The 6-foot-3, 315-pound mauler took official visits to all four stops and had positive things to say about each of his final four.
But while his comments about Oklahoma were reserved, they seem to have emerged as the team-to-beat for the talented defensive tackle.
“The coaching staff has shown a lot of love," Boucard said. "I also like the way they want to use me in their scheme.”
As a junior at previous stop Mobile Christian (Alabama), the former Canadian registered 85 tackles, 27 tackles-for-loss and 11 sacks.
Those numbers highlight Boucard's ability to be both a run-stuffer and a potential pocket-pusher and pass-rushing disruptor at the collegiate level.
That type of impact player would be a huge "get" for an Oklahoma team that wants to bolster its defensive line.
Heading down to the wire, it appears as though the Sooners are poised to pull it off.
Prediction: Floyd Boucard to Oklahoma Sooners
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Boucard as a prospect:
"Canadian-born defensive tackle that goes hard from snap to whistle and will make a difference with his secondary effort. Has proven to be a spry mover for someone that’s 315 pounds as he’s quick to fire out of his stance and draw his hands. Spent junior season working out of a variety of different alignments for Alabama’s 3A champs, but ceiling appears to be highest as a nose in a 4-3 front, especially with his natural low center of gravity. Turned heads at an Under Armour Next camp in advance of senior season, flashing plenty of lateral quickness and impressive rush urgency. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can crash gaps and help push pockets."