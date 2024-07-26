Prediction: Washington Huskies poised for imminent bluechip commitment
It's still far too early to evaluate the Washington Huskies' coaching transition from Kalen DeBoer (Alabama) to Jedd Fisch.
But it's clear Washington hasn't missed a beat when it comes to recruiting class rankings.
After a red-hot summer in which Washington seemingly averaged a commitment a day for two weeks in late June, the class sits in the top-20 nationally.
And Fisch's staff isn't done.
On Friday, Mountain Pointe (Arizona) four-star defensive back Rylon Dillard-Allen is set to announce his college commitment from a final four of Alabama, Texas A&M, UCLA and Washington.
Prediction: Rylon Dillard-Allen to Washington Huskies
This is simply a perfect merging of interests for Dillard-Allen.
The versatile defensive back, who could play outside cornerback, slot or safety at the collegiate level, received his first collegiate offer from Fisch's staff while they were at Arizona.
Dillard-Allen also had high interest in Washington via his recruitment from the DeBoer staff.
So, when DeBoer left and Fisch was quickly hired, it was a non-issue for the Arizona product.
In fact, it merged his first offer with a high-level academic institution that was winning big on the football field.
"When they were at Arizona I was the No. 1 guy on their board," Dillard-Allen said. "I was already pretty high on Washington, but those coaches left. So another staff I was close to came in and substituted their spot, so I wasn't tripping about the situation.”
I expect the Arizona product to follow Fisch to Seattle, and for him to attempt to get on the field sooner rather than later.
Dillard-Allen, a composite four-star prospect, is rated the nation's No. 418 overall prospect and No. 37 safety.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Dillard-Allen is a good looking safety prospect and one of the more versatile defensive backs out West. He’s rangy, covers a lot of ground and has the speed to make plays deep down the field in coverage as well run down plays from behind in run support. He’s instinctive and can get downhill in a hurry and isn’t afraid to make a big hit on a running back or receiver. He shows good hands and ball awareness and has the athleticism to be an excellent cover safety. He could even play some corner because of his speed and feel for the position but safety looks to be his meal ticket. We love his track background and his overall explosiveness as an athlete sets him a part from just about every other safety in the region. He’s a high major Power 4 prospect and has a definite NFL upside to him."