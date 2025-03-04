Prediction: Will it be Arizona State, Oregon State or Washington for Cynai Thomas?
Archbishop Riordan (California) wide receiver Cynai Thomas has racked up more than 20 scholarship offers during the recruiting process.
But the 6-foot-3, 170-pound pass-catcher is formally down to a final five and is set to announce his commitment March 16, honoring his great-grandmother in the process.
While Thomas originally included Boise State and Utah among his top group, he told HighSchoolonSI that he's primarily talking to Arizona State, Oregon State and Washington as his decision nears.
So, who will it be?
Prediction: Cynai Thomas to Oregon State Beavers
Thomas is very close to the Oregon State program given that his brother, Skyler Thomas, is a defensive back with the program.
Perhaps even more important, Skyler was the team's leading tackler this fall and elected to return to Corvallis when he likely would've had the opportunity to go elsewhere if he wanted.
That tells me he likes the program.
The two brothers playing together in Corvallis makes a lot of sense, as Cynai has followed the program closely over the past couple of seasons.
While previewing his finalists, Thomas also highlighted that he's already spoken to new wide receiver coach Pat McCann, who was hired by Oregon State last week.
"Coach Pat (McCann) is a down-to-Earth dude," Thomas said. "He knows the game and he knows what it takes to get to the next level."
Still, McCann will have to compette with the relationships Thomas has already built at Arizona State (Hines Ward) and Washington (Kevin Cummings).
But if, in fact, Thomas chooses the Beavers it would be another solid addition for the program.
In the 2025 recruiting cycle, Oregon State landed just one top-800 player nationally - quarterback Tristan Ti'a.
But in the 2026 cycle, Trent Bray's program has already landed a pair of recruits - Clovis (California) quarterback Deagan Rose and Lake Oswego (Oregon) running back LaMarcus Bell - who could wind up as four-star prospects.
Adding Thomas, the nation's No. 554 overall prospect, would give the Beavers yet another recruit who would've had an argument to be the class headliner last Signing Day.
Oregon State looks to be on track for a strong class in 2026, and adding Thomas would only bolster that effort.
Will he join his brother in Corvallis?
We'll all find out March 16.