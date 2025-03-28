Recruits react to Deion Sanders contract extension: 'It makes Colorado a top competitor'
On Friday, the University of Colorado announced the signing of football coach Deion Sanders to a massive five-year, $54 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid coach in the Big 12 and one of the highest-paid coaches in the country.
According to BuffZone's Brian Howell, Sanders is set to make $10 million each of the next two years, $11 million in 2027 and 2028 and $12 million in 2029
Early in the Sanders Era at Colorado, the negative recruiting approach from opposing programs has centered around the idea that the NFL Hall of Famer will soon depart Boulder.
"Commit to Sanders now, but play for someone else later," has gone the argument.
With Friday's new, however, many recruits feel that question has been put to rest.
Lone Star (Texas) four-star safety Jordan Deck is set to take an official visit to Colorado on May 9 and is strongly considering the Buffaloes, along with Baylor, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, UCLA and others.
"It definitely makes me comfortable," Deck said. "The big question was, 'Is he going to be there the whole time I'm there?' Knowing that he's going to be there longer is definitely a big step in the recruiting process."
Those sentiments were shared by class of 2027 Basha (Arizona) five-star offensive tackle Jake Hildebrand.
"It’s very important to see that he is locked in at Colorado," he said. "It shows he’s really trying to build a great program there. It definitely makes Colorado a top competitor and a really good school to look at."
"Being coached by Coach Prime would be an honor."
Like Deck, Greene County (Mississippi) four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews is set to take an official visit to Colorado on May 9.
He feels the extension means he'll have the option to play for a legend during his college career.
"It's huge," Mathews said. "He's one of the greatest to ever touch a football (and he) could potentially coach and develop me on the collegiate level."
In the class of 2025, Colorado signed 14 high school recruits and 17 transfers.
Part of that has clearly been Sanders's public aim to bolster the depth of the Colorado roster as quickly as possible.
But it's also true that many high schoolers worried that Sanders would leave for the NFL to follow his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, at the next level.
So far, Colorado has yet to add a 2026 commitment into the fold.
With the biggest question mark surrounding the program answered - "Yes, Sanders is here to stay" - it seems a significant bump on the recruiting trail should be expected.
Recruits finally believe the Colorado-Sanders marriage is one that will last.