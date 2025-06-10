Ryder Lyons, 5-star quarterback, visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend
The Oregon Ducks are still in the mix to land a top-10 recruiting class nationally despite a group that currently ranks No. 41.
Dan Lanning's program remains firmly in the mix for several five-star recruits and could still set a school record for most five-star prospects in a single class.
Oregon will have a big opportunity to take a significant step forward this weekend, as they are set to host Folsom (California) five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound passer is rated the nation's No. 13 overall prospect and No. 4 quarterback in the class of 2026, but is planning to take an 18-month LDS mission in January and will become a part of the 2027 cycle.
As Lyons' recruitment has unfolded USC has gone from the preceived favorite to likely eliminated, as the California quarterback canceled his trip to Los Angeles.
In recent weeks, the battle has centered around Oregon and BYU.
The Ducks get their official visit this weekend, while Lyons is set to visit BYU next week.
Whoever lands the elite passer will be getting one of the top passers in America.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Lyons as a prospect:
"Lyons is an exceptional talent and has been one of the top quarterbacks in the region since his sophomore year. Has rare combination of arm talent and movement ability and can shred a defense with his arm and his legs. A pure thrower with a live arm and understands how to change speeds and throw with anticipation. Accurate to all three levels of the field and throws the deep ball with touch and can rip fastballs in to tight windows. Equally dangerous when a play breaks down and has to improvise off-script. Elite in his ability to make multiple defenders miss and is creative in how he can buy time and make a throw down the field or take off and run for plus yards. He's a tough kid who doesn't shy away from contact and will take a shot but hang in the pocket to deliver the football. A highly competitive player with a strong off the field work ethic and draws raves from his coaches and teammates for his leadership skill. Has one of the highest ceilings among the quarterback group in his class and assuming he continues to develop, should be playing on Sunday's for a very long time."