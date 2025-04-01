Spring Visits Covered with Florida 2027 4-Star Flex TE Landon Wolny
The spring evaluation period has seen the world of college football fall in love with Landon Wolny. Holding six next level opportunities in January, the Class of 2027 tight end/receiver now has 17 and counting. As the recruiting pitches come in, the four-star is making the rounds in ACC, SEC, and Big 12 territories.
The winter and spring months have been highly productive for Wolny (6-4, 210). Making the move from Fort Myers High School to Community School of Naples (Naples, Fla.) this offseason, Wolny is putting in the work for the 2025 fall grind.
“I am working on my routes with my trainer,” Wolny said. “I have added more tools to my toolbox. I have more releases, especially at the top of the route. Being a tight end and receiver, finding open space at the top of the route is important so you can maneuver and create separation; that is key.”
The offseason move to the Seahawks has Wolny working with coach Jonah Dubinski, a former University of Missouri offensive lineman.
“Offseason workouts have been great,” Wolny stated. “I have been working with coach Dubinski; he played at Missouri and started all four years. We have incorporated what he did in college. I have seen major growth in my muscle mass. I am losing body fat and adding muscle without dropping weight. I am getting my speed up by using resistance and explosion workouts. I am taking my game to another level this offseason.”
College coaches can catch clips of Wolny taking his abilities to that next level in 7-on-7 tournaments with South Florida Express and Power 7 United.
“7-on-7 has been great,” Wolny shared. “We went to Boca two weeks ago and got second. We will be up in Knoxville (Tenn.) for a Pylon tournament this weekend. I am excited for that to showcase my skills.”
In between the tournaments, Wolny has visited two ACC squads.
“I went to Miami last week and I went to FSU three weeks ago,” Wolny stated. “I have four visits lined up in the next month.”
The trip across Alligator Alley to see the Hurricanes was covered.
“It was cool,” Wolny said. “I was talking to coach (Cody) Woodiel; he’s a first-year tight ends coach there. He talked about what they run, and he talked about how they would fit me in with what they run. Miami has top-notch facilities.
“Coach Mario Cristobal has proven to be one of the best coaches in college football. Miami has a great program. The guys are buying into what the coaches are doing and teaching. It shows in their practice; you see the competitiveness.”
The Seminoles made a mark on Wolny as well.
“FSU was amazing,” Wolny said. “I could see myself playing there. Their tight ends coach, coach Chris Thomsen, is a great guy. He tells you how it is; he’s a great human being. It felt like a family there more than a business. FSU is rebuilding with their new coaching staff.
“Coach (Devin) Rispress was at Colorado recruiting me; he was recruiting me hard there as well. He’s been checking up on me; that is special. As I go along with my recruiting, they will be up there because of my connections with their coaches; that is something you want to play for in the future.”
Wolny will crisscross the country in the coming days.
“I am visiting Tennessee April 7th on Monday,” Wolny shared. “I will be watching them practice and chopping it up with their tight ends coach, coach (Alec) Abein. They are excited to have me, and I am excited to go.
“I am going to Colorado on April 12th for a practice. Coach (Brett) Bartolone (TE) has always connected with me and checked up on me; he’s a great guy. With Deion Sanders there, that speaks for itself.
“I will at ASU (Arizona State) on April 16th. Coach (Jason) Mohns (TE) is a great guy. He’s been there for like 10 years. He has been with ASU before making that Final Four appearance (playoffs). They use their tight ends often, which is nice. Get the ball in my hands, great things will happen.
“Then I go to Arizona on April 18th. Their tight ends coach, coach (Jason) Miller, has a lot of knowledge. He just got there from Marshall. He’s excited to have me there, and I am excited to see their campus as well.”
When spring ball with the Seahawks gets going, Naples will be hopping.
“University of Florida has reached out, South Carolina, Ohio State, Michigan, Texas Tech, and I believe Ole Miss is going to send their tight ends coach,” Wolny shared. “FSU is coming, and coach Mohns (ASU) told me he will be down. That is nice.”
The 17 scholarships may get company in a hurry.
“Florida is showing interest,” Wolny said. "It is getting closer to when coaches can call me. Ohio State, Penn State, they are supposed to come down, they have shown a lot of great interest. Penn State is the new “Tight End U”; that’d be big. Those three right now have been heavy, hopefully there will be a lot more.”
Wolny added, “FSU, Colorado, and Alabama have been in regular contact with me. Alabama has been sending me graphics as well. Utah, they are always in contact with me. They have kept in contact with me; they have been checking in on me this offseason.”
Some of the offering teams for Wolny include Kentucky, FSU, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Oregon State, Utah, Appalachian State, and Colorado.