Florida high school football: Eau Gallie announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Commodores' schedule are Cocoa, Delray Beach Atlantic and Class 3A state runnerup Raines

Eau Gallie plays Miami Northwestern in the FHSAA football Class 3A state semifinals Friday, December 6, 2024. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Eau Gallie Commodores announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Commodores will play 10 games, including three contests against 2024 Class 2A state champion Cocoa, Delray Beach Atlantic and Class 3A state runnerup Raines.

Among other teams on the schedule are Ocala Trinity Catholic, Rockledge, Titusville and on the road against Vero Beach.

Below is the Commodores' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 EAU GALLIE COMMODORES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Plantation (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Vero Beach

Aug. 29: vs. Rockledge

Sep. 5: vs. Heritage

Sep. 12: vs. Raines

Sep. 19: at Cocoa

Sep. 26: vs. Titusville

Oct. 3: at Ocala Trinity Catholic

Oct. 10: at Merritt Island

Oct. 17: at Palm Bay

Oct. 24: at Delray Beach Atlantic

Published
